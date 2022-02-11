PHOENIX — Former Murray State basketball star Cameron Payne remained out of action Thursday as the Phoenix Suns played defending NBA world champion Milwaukee.
Payne has not played for the defending Western Conference champion Suns since sustaining an injury to his right wrist more than two weeks ago against Indiana in Phoenix. Payne was injured as he hit a driving layup and was fouled late in the first quarter of that game. He left the game in the second quarter.
Thursday morning, FoxSports reported that Payne would not play in the anticipated rematch of the two teams that played for the NBA title last year with the Bucks winning the championship series in six games. FoxSports cited Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com as its source for that report.
When Payne was injured, the word out of Phoenix was that he would be out of action for two weeks, then would have wrist re-evaluated. FoxSports said Thursday that there has been no updates from the Suns on Payne’s condition and no indication has been given as to when the former Murray State star will return to action.
Thursday marked the 10th game in a row Payne has missed because of the injury. Before the injury, Payne was averaging 10.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds a game as future Hall of Famer Chris Paul’s backup at point guard. FoxSports said Payne’s next chance to play comes Saturday against Orlando.
