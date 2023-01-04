SPORTS-CADE-CUNNINGHAM-EJECTED-DETROIT-PISTONS-4-DE.jpg

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) defends against Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne (15) Sunday, Jan.16, 2022 at Little Caesars Arena.

 MBR

NEW YORK CITY — For fans of former Murray State basketball star Cameron Payne, Monday night was special.

That is the night the Phoenix Suns backup point guard returned to action after missing three weeks with a foot injury. Sure, Payne’s return came in yet another loss for the Suns — 102-83 at famed Madison Square Garden — as they dropped their sixth game in their last seven outings, but he played well, scoring eight points, handing out a team-high seven assists and ending the game with a +19 in the plus-minus category, meaning the team scored 19 more points than the opponent when he was in the game.