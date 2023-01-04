NEW YORK CITY — For fans of former Murray State basketball star Cameron Payne, Monday night was special.
That is the night the Phoenix Suns backup point guard returned to action after missing three weeks with a foot injury. Sure, Payne’s return came in yet another loss for the Suns — 102-83 at famed Madison Square Garden — as they dropped their sixth game in their last seven outings, but he played well, scoring eight points, handing out a team-high seven assists and ending the game with a +19 in the plus-minus category, meaning the team scored 19 more points than the opponent when he was in the game.
Payne suffered a strain to his right foot on Dec.13 in the first half of a game at Houston. That was the same foot he broke in 2016 with Oklahoma City during his second season in the league. In an interview with The Arizona Republic a few days ago, Payne talked about his latest injury and how it had affected him.
‘It’s been a little tough. It’s been a rough two weeks, week and a half, but it’s coming to a close,” he said in an interview with The Republic’s online product, azcentral.com, detailing why he had not been able to return sooner. “Making cuts. Getting back to like east and west cuts. Going forwards and backwards is pretty cool, like sprinting and things like that, that is fine. It’s just guarding, going left and right … east and west.That’s like one of the things that’s kind of tough.”
Payne indicated that this was a non-contact injury.
“I had just made a little sudden move on my foot and just passed the ball. Nobody stepped on it. I didn’t roll it. It was just kind of awkward footing,” he said.
The injury cost Payne a chance to play a game in his hometown, Memphis, last Tuesday, a game the Suns won, 125-108. The azcentral.com piece started by reporting that Payne had taken time to donate $10,000 to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis the previous day.
It also reported that Payne had participated in a workout at the Grizzlies’ home arena — the FedEx Forum — last Tuesday morning and that the former Racer star seemed to be moving well on the foot, an indicator that his return to the floor was close to imminent.
