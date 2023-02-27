PHOENIX — Former Murray State basketball star Cameron Payne said he had been feeling like he was letting down his Phoenix team by missing more than a month with a foot injury.
He made up for lost time Friday night. After missing 21 games for the Suns, he returned to action with a vengeance, scoring 14 points and helping Phoenix defeat Oklahoma City, 124-115, at the Footprint Center.
“Man! I was super excited. I couldn’t calm down,” Payne said after he played 14 minutes, seeing his first action since re-injuring the right foot that had cost him nine other games before Jan. 4 at Cleveland. He met the moment with 14 points as he returned to the role of backup point guard to future Hall of Famer Chris Paul.
“I couldn’t calm down, but it carried me on through this game. I’ve been working hard on my shot (he hit three 3-pointers), so it was cool to see some threes go in tonight.”
That said, Payne said it was easy to tell he was out of basketball shape.
“When I was at about 14 minutes? I was feeling that wind, now,” he said. “It was especially when we were making runs and going back and forth, then getting excited and talking crazy and all of that (particularly after he hit a third-quarter bomb and met the large crowd’s enthusiasm with an extended acknowledgement of its support). I’ve just got to get that figured out and take my battery pack.
“But it was a ton of fun. Just being out here on the court was good. I’ve been itching and have been watching. I just want to help the team and it was cool to be back for a home game too. But I’m tellin’ you ... I was tired of watching games. I feel I’m hurting my team not being out there.”
Payne’s return comes as the Suns, who have been under siege from injuries since about December, are making a run back toward the top of the Western Conference’s Pacific Division. The win pulled Phoenix within two games of first-place Sacramento and precedes the expected debut of another future Hall of Famer, forward Kevin Durant, who was brought to Phoenix in a trade with Brooklyn before the All-Star Game.
Suns Head Coach Monty Williams said he liked what he saw in Payne’s return.
“He looked good … until he got tired,” Williams said, smiling. “He brought a level of juice tonight that we needed, that injection of shot making and quick attacking, and I thought, on defense tonight, he was a bit of a pest, but he gave us a much-needed jolt tonight.”
