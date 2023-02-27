PHOENIX — Former Murray State basketball star Cameron Payne said he had been feeling like he was letting down his Phoenix team by missing more than a month with a foot injury.

He made up for lost time Friday night. After missing 21 games for the Suns, he returned to action with a vengeance, scoring 14 points and helping Phoenix defeat Oklahoma City, 124-115, at the Footprint Center. 

Tags

Recommended for you