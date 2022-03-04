PHOENIX — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne made his return to the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night, just in time to help his team become the first in the NBA to win 50 games this season.
Payne, out almost two months with an injury to his right wrist, not only returned to the court, but he got the start at point guard in the Suns’ 120-90 win over Portland at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.
Payne played 20 minutes and scored five points with one of his baskets coming on a 3-point jumper. He also had eight assists and two rebounds as the Suns ended with 32 assists on the night.
Payne is now expected to become a very important piece for the Suns as he, more than likely, will take the starting role the remainder of the regular season. Future Hall of Famer Chris Paul injured a finger a few days before the All-Star break and is not expected to return for six to eight weeks.
This is nothing new for Payne. In last season’s Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Clippers, Payne took the starting role for two games when Paul was out due to COVID-19 protocols. All Payne did was score 11 points and dish out nine assists in a Game 1 win, then score a career-high 29 points with nine more assists in Game 2 as the Suns eventually went on to win the series.
Payne missed 16 games after being injured in a game against Indiana in Phoenix. He sustained an injury to his right wrist, later said to be a sprain, on a driving layup in which scored and was fouled.
