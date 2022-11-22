PHOENIX — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne of the Phoenix Suns continued to make the most of filling the starting point guard role of future Hall of Famer Chris Paul Sunday.

Payne led the Suns with 21 points, while former Kentucky star Devin Booker backed him with 20 of his own as the Suns beat New York, 116-95, at the Footprint Center. Payne also came very close to a triple-double as he also had nine assists and seven rebounds  in 32 minutes of play against the Knicks.