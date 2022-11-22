PHOENIX — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne of the Phoenix Suns continued to make the most of filling the starting point guard role of future Hall of Famer Chris Paul Sunday.
Payne led the Suns with 21 points, while former Kentucky star Devin Booker backed him with 20 of his own as the Suns beat New York, 116-95, at the Footprint Center. Payne also came very close to a triple-double as he also had nine assists and seven rebounds in 32 minutes of play against the Knicks.
““Being out there on the floor is definitely helping me,” Payne said. “Playing through my mistakes. I feel I am learning from them.”
Sunday marked Payne’s sixth start at point guard since Paul was sidelined with a foot injury. So far, Payne has played well in five of those games. Payne also had a similar opportunity at the end of last season but that did not go as well as it came after he had returned from a wrist injury that seemed to hamper him the rest of the season.
This year, Payne has had no such issues and his play seems to show it. Sunday, he ended with a +15 plus/minus score, which accounts for the number of points the team outscored or was outscored during the time the players was on the court. Every Suns starter ended the game having scored in double figures.
The Suns will next face future Hall of Famer LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers tonight. That game is set for 9 p.m. and can be watched on TNT. It is not known when Paul will return.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.