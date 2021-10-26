LOS ANGELES — While a highly-visible and physical confrontation between Los Angeles Lakers teammates Dwight Howard and former Kentucky star Anthony Davis received the majority of the attention, a verbal exchange between Lakers future Hall of Famer LeBron James and former Murray State star Cameron Payne also grabbed headlines Friday night during Phoenix’s win over the Lakers.
During the game, James was captured on a fan’s cellphone addressing Payne, now a backup point guard for the defending Western Conference champion Suns. Several national outlets, including the website for media giant Sports Illustrated, covered this story over the weekend. This included the airing of a video showing James respond to what was reportedly trash talking from Payne during the Suns’ 115-105 win at the Staples Center in L.A., a game in which Phoenix led by as many as 30 points at one time.
The video was taken by a fan with a cellphone at courtside. On it, James reportedly tells Payne, ‘Stay humble man, stay humble. Cmon now, you can use that humble. You was at home a year and half ago and now you wanna pop off? Don’t do that, why you wanna pop off?’
SI.com said James was alluding to how Cameron Payne was out of the league less than two years ago, before his career had a resurrection last season as a backup guard for future Hall of Famer Chris Paul. Now, Payne has found his role on this contending Suns team and is pretty comfortable in mouthing off to his opponents, SI.com said.
James was on the bench at the time of the incident, while Payne was on the court. Payne finished the game with four points, four assists and three rebounds for the Suns.
The bigger incident of the night happened on the Lakers’ own bench when Howard and Davis nearly came to blows during a timeout, perhaps a sign of the frustration within the team as it was in the process of starting its season with two straight losses. That streak ended Sunday night when the Lakers survived former Murray State star Ja Morant’s 40 points and edged Memphis, 121-118, in L.A..
Payne, meanwhile, has not played since Friday. According to ESPN, Payne was kept off the floor during Saturday’s 134-105 loss at Portland due to a strain of his right hamstring. The Suns do not play again until Wednesday night when they play Sacramento in Phoenix.
