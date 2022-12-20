Payne as a Racer

Murray State guard Cameron Payne encourages fans to make more noise during a game with Eastern Illinois at the CFSB Center in Murray. Monday, Racer Athletics announced that Payne, now with the Phoenix Suns of the NBA, will have his No. 1 jersey retired in a ceremony scheduled for next month.

 Tab Brockman/ Murray State Athletics file photo

MURRAY— Murray State Athletics announced that men’s basketball great and MSU Hall of Fame member, Cameron Payne, will have his jersey retired when the Racers host the UIC Flames (Jan. 14) at the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky. Tip off time for the game will be announced soon. The special moment will occur at halftime.

“This happened at the right time,” said Payne, who wore No. 1 and is the 12th in MSU men’s basketball to have the honor. “My time at Murray State was amazing, but I couldn’t have done it without Coach P, the staff and my teammates. The things I learned from my teammates went a long way in shaping myself and my career. Murray State changed my life and this news hits me good!”

