MINNEAPOLIS — The Phoenix Suns showed what it takes to be Western Conference contenders and played with the requisite effort to win while down two key contributors Wednesday night, beating host Minnesota, 129-117.
Down forward Cameron Johnson and future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul, the Suns did not miss a beat against the Timberwolves. Former Murray State star Cameron Payne took advantage of the opportunity created by Paul’s absence to score 23 points in a starting role.
