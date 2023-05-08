PHOENIX —As far as making a huge splash, former Murray State star Cameron Payne did not do that Friday in Game 3 of Phoenix’s NBA Western Conference Playoffs series with Denver, assisted by former Racer star Popeye Jones.
However, in the fourth quarter at the Footprint Center, he delivered some big plays of the Suns’ 121-114 win that cut the Nuggets’ lead in the series to 2-1. Game 4 was Sunday in Phoenix but that was happening after press time.
Payne had two of his six assists in the final 12 minutes, the first leading to a jumper from former Kentucky star Devin Booker that gave the Suns a 92-88 lead. The second resulted in one of the signature moments of the game as Payne found future Hall of Fame forward Kevin Durant with a pass on a fast break that Durant took to the basket for a dunk and a 99-88 lead with more than nine minutes to go.
Payne, who had seven points, also hit a big 3-pointer after his pass to Booker that put the Suns up 95-88. That was Payne’s only 3-point make of the night.
Payne got the start for the fourth-seeded Suns because of an injury to future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul. The last time this situation occurred was in the 2021 playoffs when Payne, then totally healthy, burned the Los Angeles Clippers for 29 points in a Game 2 win in the Western Conference Finals.
This year, Payne is struggling with a lower back injury that developed in the next-to-last regular season game against the Lakers in L.A. That forced Payne to miss most of the Suns’ first-round series this year with the Clippers, won by Phoenix in five games.
Paul’s status for Game 4 was not known.
Booker and Durant were a deadly 1-2 punch for Phoenix Friday with Booker leading the way with 47 points, while Durant backed that with 39. Payne tied for the next-highest amount on the team with forward TJ Warren.
