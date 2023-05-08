PHOENIX —As far as making a huge splash, former Murray State star Cameron Payne did not do that Friday in Game 3 of Phoenix’s NBA Western Conference Playoffs series with Denver, assisted by former Racer star Popeye Jones.

However, in the fourth quarter at the Footprint Center, he delivered some big plays of the Suns’ 121-114 win that cut the Nuggets’ lead in the series to 2-1. Game 4 was Sunday in Phoenix but that was happening after press time.

