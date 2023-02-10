PHOENIX — As the NBA trade deadline approached this week, there were some rumblings about former Murray State star Cameron Payne staying in Phoenix.
Payne has been out of action for much of the past two months because of ongoing issues with his right foot that is due to evaluated late this week. However, when the Suns made their move in the wee hours of Thursday morning, Payne was not included.
That means he is now teammates with two of the best to ever play the pro game as superstar guard/forward Kevin Durant was traded by the Brooklyn Nets to Phoenix. In return, the Nets received now-former Payne teammates Mikal Bridges, a guard/forward, forward Cameron Johnson and physical forward Jay Crowder, as well as four No. 1 NBA Draft picks.
The move immediately sent the Suns to the top of most NBA observers’ list as the favorite to win the NBA’s Western Conference Playoffs and advance to what would be their second NBA Finals appearance in the past three seasons.
Durant is a freakish talent, standing 6’10”, who has proven to be close to an impossible matchup throughout his career because of his ability to handle the ball and hit outside shots. He now will be paired with Suns point guard Chris Paul, like Durant, widely seen as a future NBA Hall of Famer. Payne has been Paul’s backup the past three seasons in Phoenix.
In the 2021 postseason, when Paul had to miss games for both injury and illness, Payne took the starting role and delivered several big games, including a 29-point effort against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, which the Suns eventually won with a four-game sweep.
The Suns took a 2-0 lead in the subsequent NBA Finals but Milwaukee won the next four games to take its second NBA world title, while the Suns lost for the third time in three tries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.