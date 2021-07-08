MURRAY — It has been an amazing 2020-21 season for Murray State men’s basketball alumni Cameron Payne.
His biggest season in six as a basketball professional has him on the doorstep of becoming just the third MSU Racer to win an NBA championship with the Phoenix Suns.
GoRacers.com will have updates after each game of the series and links to the Phoenix Suns home page
GAME 1 - Tuesday
Payne, a 2020 Murray State Hall of Fame inductee, and the Suns won Game 1 with a 118-105 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns Arena.
Payne played about 17 minutes where he scored 10 points on 4-of-8 from the field (2-of-5 3-pointers) with one rebound and a steal. Payne scored seven of his points in the fourth quarter to help the Suns stop an attempted comeback by the Bucks.
The Suns got a combined 59 points from Chris Paul (32 points) and Devin Booker (27 points) as they only trailed briefly early in the game. The Suns led 30-26 after the first quarter, 57-49 at halftime and 92-76 after the third quarter. The Suns hit 46 percent from the field (41-of-88) and they were 11-of-34 from the 3-point line for 32 percent.
The Suns have now won the first game in all four of their playoff series this postseason.
Game 2 is tonight in Phoenix. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. Central on ABC.
Some information came from NBA.com/Suns.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.