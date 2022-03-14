PHOENIX — Former Murray State star Cameron Payne is making the most of his opportunity to start in place of future Hall of Famer Chris Paul in Phoenix.
Since Paul’s finger injury just before the All-Star break, Payne has handled the point guard position without much difficulty. The result has been three double-doubles and two 20-plus-point outings. The second of those came Friday night as a depleted Phoenix team fell to Toronto, 117-112 in Phoenix.
Payne did what he could with a team-high 24 points that ties his career-high amount in a regular season game. Last season, Payne delivered his career-high overall performance when he scored 29 points in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference finals.
Payne was 9-of-18 from the field and 3-of-9 from 3-point range. He also collected seven rebounds, recorded two steals and had four assists. Despite the loss, Phoenix continues to have the best record in the NBA at 53-14.
Along with Paul, the Suns played Friday without guard/forward Cameron Johnson.
