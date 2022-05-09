CLARKSVILLE. Tenn. — Murray State entered this past weekend’s series with Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay seeking to continue a strong stretch to conference play after a tough start.
Though they knew the chances of improving their placement during Mothers Day weekend was probably slim, a good showing against Peay would continue the momentum.
After Saturday’s 7-0 win that featured a masterful pitching performance from lefty Hayden Wynja, the series was tied at 1-1, heading into Sunday’s rubber match at Raymond Hand Park. However, it was the Governors setting tone by jumping to an early lead, watching the Racers (26-21, 10-11 in OVC play) pull within one run, put the game away with two runs in the bottom of the eighth to stem the Racers’ surge, 7-4. Peay (18-30, 9-9 OVC) also won the first game, 8-3, Friday night.
Wynja struck out seven and allowed just two hits in not only registering the first complete game this season for a Racer pitcher but also the shutout. On the season, That moved the Indianapolis product to 4-2 in the OVC this season with a 3.41 ERA this season.
Offensively, third baseman Bryson Bloomer had three hits and three RBIs on the day. Bloomer in now batting .388 in OVC play this season and has 11 home runs and 56 RBIs. Carson Garner had two hits, including a double and an RBI and a run scored. Jake Slunder had his sixth double of the year and his 22nd stolen base, while Seth Gardner and Jordan Holly each had a double, while Dustin Mercer picked up his first Murray State RBI.
On Sunday, the Racers made a bid at a comeback win as they fell behind 4-0, cut the lead to 4-2 by the fourth and trailed 5-2 after five innings.
The Racers then made it interesting in the seventh, scoring twice as Holly launched a two-run home run with one out. Slunder then singled to put the tying run on base but was erased as he was caught trying to steal second base.
Peay went scoreless in the bottom half before the Racers put two men on base in the eighth but could not get a run across the plate. Peay then finished the Racers off with two runs in their half of the eighth with two hits and a passed ball helping fuel the uprising.
Friday night, the Racers started the series by having the Govs do the majority of their damage over two innings, scoring three times in the third and four more times in the fifth.
Bloomer kept had four hits and added an RBI. Wes Schad drove in two RBIs on a base hit in the contest to lead the Racer RBI count on the night. Drew Vogel, Slunder and Riley Hawthorne all collected a hit in the game.
Allen Roulette had an impressive outing on the mound for the Racers tossing 3.0 scoreless relief innings with no walks and three strikeouts.
