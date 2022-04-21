MURRAY — Murray State baseball player Jacob Pennington was named the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Week by the National College Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday morning. The award is given weekly to the player that displays impressive performance both hitting and pitching.
Pennington certainly plays the two-way role for the Racers as the redshirt sophomore has thrown 32.1 innings on the mound for MSU with a 3.34 ERA on the year. At the plate, Pennington is batting .326 to with four home runs and four doubles this season.
In the Racers sweep of UT Martin, Pennington was 4-for-9 at the plate with a home run, a double, two RBIs, and a stolen base. On the mound, he went three innings with three strikeouts while allowing just one run in the series finale victory for Murray State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.