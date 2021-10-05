MURRAY —For the first time this season, redshirt junior kicker Aaron Baum has been named as the OVC Specialist of the Week for his performance against Eastern Illinois Saturday, the league office announced Sunday.
After missing his first three field goal attempts this season, Baum returned to form Saturday by going 3-for-3 on field goal attempts and 1-for-1 on PATs. The Orlando native hit a pair of 46-yarders in the first and fourth quarters and a 41-yarder in the second. With three field goals and an extra point, Baum accounted for 10 of Murray State’s 22 points in the win over the Panthers. Saturday’s accolade is the second weekly OVC award for Baum in his career, after winning last season for a 4-for-4 performance, also against Eastern Illinois.
That game marked Baum’s coming-out party with the Racers after having not attempted a kick in high school.
On Saturday, the Racers will travel to UT Martin to open their 74th season of OVC football against the 24th-ranked Skyhawks at Hardy M. Graham Stadium. Kickoff is for 2 p.m.
