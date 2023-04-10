MURRAY — Murray State Head Softball Coach Kara Amundson has always sounded the siren song as to the importance of winning series.
And her Racers have been doing that during their first season in the rugged Missouri Valley Conference and they won their third series out of four opportunities this past weekend, sweeping Valparaiso at Racer Field.
However, while what happens to the team always ranks highest in importance, when a special individual accomplishment comes along, it has to be acknowledged too. A big one happened Saturday.
Pitcher Hannah James threw her second no-hitter as Racer. It also happened to be like the first one in 2019, a perfect game, highlighting an 8-0 win that only took five innings.
“She was incredible but it’s something she’s super capable of,” Amundson said of James, whose no-no came on only 75 pitches with nine strikeouts as not one Beacons batter reached base. “She was attacking the (strike) zone at a high level, obviously, and got herself behind in the count hardly ever. When you get behind a lot, it makes it a lot harder on you and puts more pressure on you as a pitcher. When you’re attacking the zone at a really high level, it becomes a little easier.
“She dealt today and did a kind of Hannah James thing.”
However, while there were not many nervous moments, James had help. First, her defense made a handful of tough plays that resulted in putouts instead of errors or infield hits. Second, and most obvious, the Racer offense gave her a lot of run support.
Murray State only batted in four inning and scored runs in half of them. Catcher Taylor Jackson, who has been moved up in the batting order to fifth because of her performance in recent weeks, justified that by going 2-for-3 with five RBIs. She had a two-run single in the third inning and helped the end the game early with a three-run double in the fourth. Second baseman Lindsey Carroll scored Jackson in the fourth with a single that established the eight-run margin required for the five-inning run rule.
All that needed to happen after that was for James to finish the job, which she did in style with two strikeouts in the fifth.
Carroll was 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday’s 6-1 win that also featured fireworks from the bat of freshman first baseman Aylie Schyck, who followed her first-career home run last week at Drake, a grand slam in a 10-inning win that clinched the series win, with a two-run blast Friday on a day she was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
“She’s starting to come on and we need her,” Amundson said. “We need some competitive maturity from some of these younger kids. Of course, we’ve got the older ones doing well (senior Carroll and junior Jackson, for example) but it’s good to see these younger ones stepping up.”
Murray State (25-14, in Valley play, good for ) came dangerously close to back-to-back no-hitters in Sunday’s 6-0 win as freshman Bre Haislip had allowed no hits through five innings. Pinch hitter Jordan Childress then came within inches of perhaps making it happen as she ripped a hard grounder down the third-base line with two runners on base and both already moving on a hit-and-run call.
However, instead of one run scoring and probably the second also crossing the plate, her shot was barely foul. Childress then sent line drive to center field that was caught, allowing the defender to throw to second and beat a runner who was in full stride, thinking the ball would drop for a hit.
Haislip then surrendered her only hit on the first at-bat of the sixth. That did little to dampen her day, though, as she showed she can be a reliable third option for James and the Racers’ other main pitching weapon, Jenna Veber.
Meanwhile, Haislip received plenty of offensive help, particularly from a suddenly-dangerous Jaydn Thompson, who had two triples in the game (going 3-for-3 at the plate) and two RBIs with two runs scored. Gracie Osbron was 1-for-3 and had two RBIs and Saxon Radcliffe was 1-for-2 with an RBI and run scored.
