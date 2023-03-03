ST. LOUIS — Murray State’s Rob Perry was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference Third Team as announced Thursday at the Valley’s awards dinner at the Hyatt at the Arch Hotel in downtown St. Louis.
Perry was also honored as part of the MVC All-Newcomer Team along with Duke Deen (Bradley), Drew Friberg (Belmont), Courvoisier McCauley (Indiana State) and Cade Tyson (Belmont).
Perry was 10th in the MVC with a scoring average of 14.1ppg as he scored 14.6ppg in 20 league games. He has 21 games of scoring in double-digits, seven games in the 20s and a season-high 30 points at Valparaiso (Dec. 4).
The game against the Beacons pushed Perry to become the MVC Player of the Week Award. He scored 50 points in two overtime wins over Illinois State and Valpo.
Perry was part of the MVC All-Preseason Team.
