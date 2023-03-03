ST. LOUIS — Murray State’s Rob Perry was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference Third Team as announced Thursday at the Valley’s awards dinner at the Hyatt at the Arch Hotel in downtown St. Louis.

 Perry was also honored as part of the MVC All-Newcomer Team along with Duke Deen (Bradley), Drew Friberg (Belmont), Courvoisier McCauley (Indiana State) and Cade Tyson (Belmont).

Tags

Recommended for you