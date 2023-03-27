MURRAY — When a writer from a nationally-known publication comes to a small town, really for any reason, it becomes news.
When that reason comes to be known as research for a couple of projects in which that small town will have some noticeable parts, well, everyone tends to want to have a piece, no matter how small. That is what happened back in late February in Murray, when a sports writer for The Philadelphia Inquirer named Mike Sielski suddenly appeared on the last day of the men’s basketball season at Murray State at the CFSB Center.
He had informed Murray State officials of his desire to attend ... hence the cardboard sign that marked his place on press row in the upper concourse of the arena that Sunday afternoon. And very quickly, fans who have attended Murray State games for several years began noticing the presence of the stranger from a far-away land.
And he was perfectly fine with that.
“I’m not going to become an expert on Murray, and I know it probably seems a little silly to bop in for two days and think I can get a sense of the place, but what I try to do is go in (to a community) and see as much as I can,” said Sielski, in between impromptu meetings with curious Racer fans. “And I love it because it’s so different from where I grew up and what I’m familiar with, which was just outside of Philadelphia.”
The first of his missions has already come to fruition, a story about former Murray State standout “Jumpin’” Joe Fulks, who became an NBA star with the Philadelphia Warriors. The story ran last week in various media outlets nationwide and detailed many aspects of Fulks’ life. Sielski said he wanted to see where the Marshall County community of Birmingham existed before being flooded during the creation of Kentucky Lake; that was where Fulks was born. He went to Lyon County and the community of Kuttawa, where Fulks became a schoolboy star.
And, of course, he came to Murray, even making a visit to The Ledger & Times office to examine microfilm copies of the newspaper that documented Fulks’ years as a Murray State player. His travels also eventually took him to Eddyville and Briensburg, where Fulks died, in a tragic 1977 shooting at the hands of a family member, and was buried, where Sielski’s story reveals that Fulks’ gravestone is very nondescript and how no marker tells of his basketball exploits, including being seen as the first player to utilize something called a “jump shot.”
“It’s because nobody remembers him,” he said of why he wanted to do the Fulks story. “And Philadelphia has had so many great players that have come through since Joe ... Wilt Chamberlain, Doctor J (also known as Julius Irving), Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant (who was raised in the Philly area). But Joe kind of gets lost.
“He was the first real star in pro basketball history, yet not too many people remember him. I really enjoy doing stories like that, to look back in time. That’s one of the things that frustrates me about social media these days. Not to sound like an old guy, but it’s as if people think that nothing happened before 1990. Nothing happened in the world before they woke up. You know? There’s a lot of cool stories out there that get overlooked, like Joe Fulks, and I like digging into those.”
Sielski’s other mission is not as serious. In fact, it could be seen as fun.
He is writing a book, documenting the living history of the dunk shot in basketball. And with former Murray State star Ja Morant perhaps being the NBA’s face of this shot these days in Memphis, Sielski said Murray was a place he had to visit to talk to people who experienced what nationwide became known as “Ja Mania,” the magical 2018-19 men’s basketball season in which Morant became Murray State’s first consensus First-Team All-American, as well as its highest-ever NBA draft pick, second overall.
“Ja is part of that history. In fact, he’s probably the player these days who represents (the dunk) best,” Sielski said. “So, I wanted to talk to some people about him and get a feel of (the CFSB Center) and what it was like to be part of the community here.
“I have talked to some people, and I can believe (how crazy the winter of ‘19 was in Murray). That’s what (former Murray State assistant coach and current radio color man) Kenny Roth was telling me. I also talked to (Voice of the Racers) Neal Bradley and a couple of people associated with the program, and it was unlike something experienced here, before or since.”
Sielski said he did talk to Morant for a few scant minutes a few weeks ago after a game against the 76ers in Philly. He admitted that probably was not under the best of conditions.
“The Grizzlies had lost,” he said of a game in which Morant had one of his dunks blocked by 76ers star forward Joel Embiid near the end of that game.
Sielski said he did have a very productive conversation with Morant’s father, Tee. He also has talked to 76ers Hall of Fame legend Irving, who revolutionized the dunk in the 1970s during his time with the 76ers, as well as the American Basketball Association’s New York Nets.
“He was great,” Sielski said of Irving as he expanded a bit on what the book will contain. “There’s going to be a chapter on Doc. There’s going to be a chapter on the decade that the NCAA banned the bunk (1960s through the mid-‘70s). There’s going to be a chapter on the 1983 Final Four with Houston and Phi Slamma Jamma, but that will kind of be focused on (North Carolina State’s) Lorenzo Charles (who beat Houston on a follow dunk in the national title game).
“There’s also going to be some early stuff, such as how the first actual dunk in a game was in the 1936 Olympics by a guy named Joe Fortenberry (for the United States) and we’ll have something on Bob Kurland (of Oklahoma A&M), the first person to dunk in a college game.
“My first manuscript is due in November and the tentative title is ‘Throw It Down ...’ I would guess the cover will be (Chicago Bulls legend Michael) Jordan, maybe (current Los Angeles Laker) LeBron (James), maybe Doc.”
