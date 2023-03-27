Inquirer writer in Murray

Philadelphia Inquirer writer Mike Sielski checks a text message he has received on his phone in late February as he awaits the start of Murray State's men's basketball regular season finale against Missouri Valley Conference opponent Valparaiso at the CFSB Center in Murray. Sielski came to Murray to work on a pair of project, both related to Murray State and its deep basketball history.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY  — When a writer from a nationally-known publication comes to a small town, really for any reason, it becomes news.

When that reason comes to be known as research for a couple of projects in which that small town will have some noticeable parts, well, everyone tends to want to have a piece, no matter how small. That is what happened back in late February in Murray, when a sports writer for The Philadelphia Inquirer named Mike Sielski suddenly appeared on the last day of the men’s basketball season at Murray State at the CFSB Center. 