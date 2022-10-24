ST. CHARLES, Mo. — This time, Murray State actually had the lead in the second half.
This time, it did not appear that depth issues that have hurt the Racers so badly late in games were going to be a problem.
This time, things were going to be different ... until ...
Up by a point in the third quarter of their football game Saturday at new Ohio Valley Conference member Lindenwood, the Racers were poised to add to the advantage and perhaps put the Lions in a compromising position. Then, in an instant, one play, a 99-yard return of an interception by defensive back Darion Bolden, turned the momentum and, ultimately, the game for Lindenwood as it went on to win, 33-18, and keep the Racers winless on the season.
“I’m not taking anything against Lindenwood. They deserved the game,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood in a post-game interview on FROGGY 103.7. “Our kids played really well in this game.
“We just didn’t finish.”
With 4:01 left in the third quarter, Murray State (0-8 overall, 0-3 in OVC play) seemed ready to take total command of the game as it was leading 18-17 and had the ball with a third down-and-short at the Lions’ 6-yard line. Racer quarterback Jayden Stinson threw a pass in the flat, but Bolden swooped in to make the catch and set sail for the end zone. The play took the Lions from potentially falling behind by eight points to leading, 24-18.
Murray State’s running attack had been the reason for that scoring chance as it had begun opening huge holes for backs Witherspoon and Cortezz Jones, who had started punishing the Lions’ defense. And that was how Murray State received another scoring chance a few minute later, driving right back down the field in a bid to regain the lead.
But after earning a first-and-goal opportunity at the Lindenwood 7, the Racers stalled, then a bad snap on an attempted field goal left holder Lewis Halton having to try to run for the end zone, a mission that ended at about the 11.
“I’ve never ever been part of that, where a team has two first-and-goals in one quarter and the other team ends up with seven points,” Hood said.
Still in possession of the lead, the Lions (now 6-2, 2-2 in OVC play) took advantage on the play of their outstanding quarterback, Cade Brister. He guided the Lions on a six-play drive that ended with his four-yard scoring pass to receiver Cobe Smith that pushed the lead to 30-18 with 13:08 left.
Lindenwood then finished the game by holding the ball for about seven minutes before settling for a 29-yard field goal from Logan Seibert with 4:26 left, ending what had been a promising day for the Racers, who may have played their best game of the season.
What was supposed to be the calling card of this team — the running game — finally looked the part on Saturday. Murray State ended with a team-high 292 yards, testament to the importance of Witherspoon, who supplied 160 of those himself. Witherspoon has been hounded by an ankle injury that developed in the Racers’ final preseason scrimmage, one week before they opened their season at Texas Tech.
“Our line did an unbelievable job of blocking and Spoon was healthy for the first time. This is the first time I’ve seen really close to a hundred percent and that was refreshing,” said Hood, who also got a big day from backup running back Jones with 93 yards.
Murray State took a 12-0 lead on two one-yard runs by backup quarterback Lucas Maue. However, the Racers had two other drives end in field goals after penetrating the Lindenwood 10.
With someone like Brister, that is a problem. On a windy day in the St. Louis area, he ended 16-of-26 for 243 yards and three scores as he led the Lions back into contention.
