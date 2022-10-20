MURRAY —When Lindenwood entered the Ohio Valley Conference football fray for 2022, it came in as a mystery team.
Not much was known about the Lions, whose home is in the St. Louis suburb of St. Charles. A closer look, though, showed that this program knew how to play good football, as a 9-3 record in what became their final season as an NCAA Division 2 program showed.
Still, with so little known about the Lions overall, it was probably no surprise that they were projected to finish last in a preseason poll that was taken in July. That fact produced a rather interesting moment at OVC Media Day as Lindenwood Head Coach Jeb Stewart singled out Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood, whose team had been picked to finish third. Hood had remarked to how his team had been picked last for the spring 2021 season and played for the OVC title with a surprising 5-2 mark.
“Thank you for picking us last, Dean,” Stewart said, chuckling. The truth is everyone had picked the Lions for that spot.
But fast forward to now and both teams’ fortunes are dramatically different from what was expected. A myriad of issues, namely a second straight year of several injuries to key players, have the Racers still winless this season, while the Lions are roaring. They stand 4-2 and are coming off not only going 1-2 in OVC play with a win this past Saturday at Eastern Illinois but, more impressive, a big upset win over always-strong Central Arkansas that came a week earlier.
“They’re a legitimate team,” Hood said earlier this week during his “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7. “You look at Coach Stewart and he is 1117-45 as a head coach at three different program. They beat Central Arkansas, who beat Austin Peay who just beat us (52-17 in Clarksville, Tennessee) and just beat EIU, who also beat us (35-24 in Murray). Plus, they beat Houston Baptist on the road.”
Hood said a big reason why Stewart’s team is rolling so well right now is the position where the Racers have only in the past few weeks gained stability. Mayfield sophomore Jayden Stinson, who was the backup to starter DJ Williams heading into fall camp before sustaining a non-football injury to a foot, returned to the team four weeks ago. This was after the lefty had only had a handful of practices under his belt.
Stinson was also the fourth player to start at that position.
Lindenwood has had no such issues. From the start, the Lions knew that proven senior Cade Brister would be their trigger man and his presence has this team suddenly very tough on offense. Lindenwood went to Conway, Arkansas and beat Central Arkansas, 52-49, two weeks ago, then outlasted a much improved EIU squad, 37-34 in double overtime this past week at Charleston, Illinois.
This came after the Lions dropped OVC contests to Southeast Missouri (49-28 at home) and 56-26 to a UT Martin team the Racers trailed by one score with nine minutes left before the Skyhawks pulled away to a 45-16 win.
“He’s got better command of his offense than anybody we’ve played since I’ve been here,” Hood said of Brister, who is 6-0, 220 pounds. “This kid totally understands every facet of the offense. Now, all I know about him is that he is a senior, but I’m assuming this kid has probably started since he was a freshman. I don’t know that for sure, but that’s what it looks like to me.”
Brister has thrown for 12 touchdowns and run for seven more. He has carried the ball 61 times so far this season.
However, when he goes to the air, he has one of the OVC’s top receiver in Payton Rose at 16.8 yards per catch with three touchdowns, while Kobe Smith has five touchdowns at a 13.2 yards per catch clip.
On the other side of the ball, while Lindenwood is surrendering an average of a little more than 35 points a game, its pass defense is third in the league, even though it has yet to intercept a pass. The Lions have sacked the opposing quarterback nine times so far this season.
At the forefront of this effort is cornerback Darion Bolden, who Hood said is a player his team will have to watch carefully this Saturday.
“You talk about attacking the ball and defending the ball … it’s crazy that they don’t have an interception,” he said. “The corner (Bolden) has eight (pass breakups) already. They also have two really active safeties.”
For the Racers to get their first win, well, they need to do some things better. Last week, they did not commit a turnover at Peay, but only rushed for less than 30 yards. They continue to have costly penalties. An early roughing the passer penalty took away a Quinaz Turner interception with Peay scoring a few plays later. Peay later got a field goal after Jamari Dailey intercepted a pass, only to have that nullified by both an offsides penalty and pass interference.
While punter Lewis Halton had a very good day in preventing Peay return man Cam Thomas from causing problems on that front, the Racers allowed him to get a running start and go 94 yards a score after the Racers had pulled within 21-10 in the second quarter.
Good news for the Racers is that it seems their passing game has stabilized in the wake of Williams’ loss. Stinson has now guided a receiver to a 100-yard game three weeks in a row as LaMartez Brooks had eight catches for 108 yards and a score at Peay.
