MURRAY – Donte Poole was part of one of the best stretches in Murray State basketball history.
He played for not one, but two of the Racers men’s teams that have won games in the NCAA Tournament. He was a reserve forward for the 2010 team that stunned Vanderbilt in San Jose, California, and was a starter for the 2012 team that not only defeated Colorado State in Louisville, but won its first 23 games of that season and earned the highest ranking in school history — seventh — in the major polls.
So it would be safe to say that Poole is a reliable source for players wishing to know what it took to achieve those accomplishments. Now, the Las Vegas native has returned to what he calls “my second home” to serve as a graduate assistant on the staff of his head coach during his playing days, Steve Prohm, who returned to his former spot earlier this year to begin his second tenure in Murray.
“It’s great to be back,” Poole said Saturday as he waited to return to action during the pickup games session at the CFSB Center that is always a part of the annual Hoopalooza reunion that Prohm started nine years earlier.
“It’s great to be back working with Coach Prohm and I’m just honored and blessed that he gave me the opportunity, but just to be back in this community and at Murray State and being around the fans again, as well as these former players and current players, is just a great feeling.”
Poole still ranks sixth all-time for steals in a season with 63 in the 2011-12 season and he showed some of that ability Saturday. That puts him 14 thefts behind Murray State Hall of Famer Marcus Brown, who is entering his second year on the Murray State staff after departing the head boys job at his alma mater, West Memphis (Arkansas) High School before last season’s NCAA run under now-Louisiana State Head Coach Matt McMahon.
“It’s great that both me and Marcus are here,” Poole said, discussing the different paths he and Brown took in their Murray State playing careers. “Marcus came in and immediately took off. I came in and didn’t play immediately and had to earn it and fight. We can give lessons from both sides of that, but one thing I have learned is that everybody’s path is different.
“As long as you’re a good person and you’re being true to yourself and you’re working hard, God has a play ready for you.”
Brown and Poole have taken similar journeys in returning to Murray. Brown spent several years playing professionally overseas before returning to West Memphis and leading the Blue Devils to two state titles. Poole spent a few years overseas on the Greek island nation of Cyprus playing professionally before returning to Vegas, where he assisted the Police Athletic League in his hometown. Through that, he found he enjoyed mentoring young players.
They key piece to his return to Murray, though, was finishing his pursuit of a bachelor’s degree. He said current Interim Director of Athletics Matt Kelly was instrumental in this process.
“If it wasn’t for Matt Kelly, I wouldn’t be here,” said Poole of Kelly, who was still serving as senior associate athletics director, when he started assisting the former Racer standout. “Matt helped me finish off my bachelor’s studies and was kind of with me every step of the way, then kind of mentioned grad assistant. So once I had finished school, he told me to reach out to a couple of coaches that I had ties with and that I had played for.”
This was before Prohm was named Racers head coach for the second time in late March. Once Prohm was named, Poole asked him about a grad assistant’s job.
“He said he was taking one, so he kind of reiterated to me what he would need from me and how the guys are an extension of him and because I played for him, I know how he likes things and what I would need to tell those guys,” Poole said.
Things seem to be moving well. Poole served as a counselor for the summer youth and team camps Prohm hosted and he has been providing hands-on assistance to the players that have been training most of the summer. During Saturday’s pickup contests, where Poole was an opponent in most games for the current players, he was frequently reminding those players of how Prohm had discussed things like getting a hand up in the face of a shooter and getting back on defense.
The players seemed to listen, perhaps a sign that they understand that Poole is someone who has “been there and done that” in the program.
“It’s tough for (the current players) to realize certain things, but seeing (videos, such as the ones shown during Friday night’s Hoopalooza banquet) puts them in the mindset of, ‘Dang! He was there doing this and doing that!’” Poole said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.