MURRAY – Donte Poole was part of one of the best stretches in Murray State basketball history.

He played for not one, but two of the Racers men’s teams that have won games in the NCAA Tournament. He was a reserve forward for the 2010 team that stunned Vanderbilt in San Jose, California, and was a starter for the 2012 team that not only defeated Colorado State in Louisville, but won its first 23 games of that season and earned the highest ranking in school history  — seventh — in the major polls.

