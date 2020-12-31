NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Murray State Racers started slowly and eventually lost their second consecutive Ohio Valley Conference game by a final score of 68-55 to the Belmont Bruins, who turned up the intensity in the second half to pull away in Nashville Wednesday night.
Playing the Bruins in Nashville has frustrated the Racers (4-4, 1-2) ever since Belmont (9-1, 3-0) joined the Ohio Valley Conference in 2013, denying the Racers a victory as a visitor. The first half seemed to perpetuate that theme as the Racers fell behind by as many as 10 points when Belmont pulled away to a 20-10 lead with 8:55 to go in the half.
Junior guard Brion Whitley kept the Racers from falling even farther behind as he contributed 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting and 2-for-3 from behind the arc in the half. Junior forward KJ Williams snapped his perfect-shooting performance in Ohio Valley Conference play as he missed four of his seven field goal attempts in the half but still contributed seven points to keep the Racers close.
Murray State was able to catch up and briefly take the lead 25-24 with 2:55 left in the half on a Whitley layup as the Racers turned up the defensive pressure and applied a full-court press and turned the home-standing Bruins over five times. Junior guard Tevin Brown was quiet in the first half, only scoring two points on two field-goal attempts, but he grabbed four rebounds and added two assists without turning the ball over.
The second half started strong for Belmont center Nick Muszynski as he scored three of the Bruins’ first four baskets and helped them take an 11-point lead with 11:48 to go. The 6’11” junior hit from all over the floor, blocked multiple shots and dished out assists to take control of the game for the Bruins. The Racers cut the lead to seven a couple of times but couldn’t pull any closer than that as Belmont just kept hitting layup after layup in the second half, shooting 60% on the half.
Sophomore guard Ben Shepard led the scoring for Belmont with a career-high 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting and Muszynski finished with 12 points, six boards and four assists, and the Racers had no answer for his all-around play and effort.
Whitley finished with a team-high 15 points and Williams ended up with 11, but the Racers fell asleep defensively too many times in the second half, a stark contrast to the first.
“I was really pleased with our defensive effort in the first half,” said Racer head coach Matt McMahon. “I thought we were really locked in, followed the game plan well and made their shots difficult. Then, in the second half, credit to Belmont. I thought their execution was really good, but we continued to fall asleep time and, time again, we’d give up easy baskets. Offensively, we just continued to struggle to score.”
Brown was effective everywhere on the court except putting the ball in the basket. He finished with six points, less than half of his 13.9 PPG average. He led the team in assists with five and tied Williams for the team high in rebounds with seven, but if the Racers are going to climb back into the top of the conference standings, they are going to need more of an offensive push from one of their team leaders.
“We need to get him better looks,” said McMahon. “We need to be better screeners for him and get more stops in the half-court so he can get out in transition. He did a good job tonight getting Brion Whitley freed up with some good screens and extra passes but there’s no question, we need Tevin to score for us to be successful. From a coaching standpoint, that falls to finding better, more creative, ways to try and free him up so he can really flourish in our offensive schemes.”
And the offense will have to come. The Racers were averaging over 90 PPG coming into the night and are in the middle of a stretch in the beginning of conference play where they have six out of seven games on the road. They get the one home reprieve Saturday when Morehead State comes to town, but then go back on the road grind for next four games and their next home contest over three weeks away.
Tipoff against Morehead State is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at the CFSB Center.
