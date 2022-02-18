MURRAY — With former Murray State Ja Morant in attendance as he made a visit before heading to Cleveland to start in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, his old team made him proud Thursday night.
Murray State’s 21st-ranked men’s basketball team allowed longtime Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay to score the first three points, then exploded on a 23-2 run as the Racers ran away from the Governors, 91-56, in front of more than 6,200 fans at the CFSB Center. The win kept the Racers perfect in OVC play at 15-0 as they jumped ahead of No. 2 Auburn for the best record in NCAA Division 1 at 25-2. Peay fell to 10-15 overall and 6-9 in OVC play.
“It’s great to see Ja and we appreciate he and his family being here,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon, acknowledging that Morant’s schedule is rather full these days. “He’s got quite a few things going on, actually. I mean, he’s coming off scoring 44 points (Wednesday night in a loss to Portland in Memphis in Morant’s first game since injuring an ankle Saturday at Charlotte), plus he’s going to the NBA All-Star Game, so he’s fairly busy.
“But I think it shows the pride and love he has for Murray State. You’ve also got to remember that (forward) KJ Williams and (guards) Tevin Brown and DuQuan Smith, those are his teammates (from his time at Murray State), so it’s awesome for them to get to spend some time together and we’re looking forward to watching him play on Sunday.”
Thursday’s game resembled some of the magical times Morant caused in the 2018-19 season when he became Murray State’s first-ever First Team All-American selection. With the crowd roaring, Murray State made its opponent wilt in the face of relentless defensive pressure, as well as a sharp offense.
No one was sharper than Williams, who continues to torch opponents. Named OVC Player of the Week on Monday, Williams led the Racers with 25 points, 21 in the decisive first half, on a devastating 12-of-15 night from the field.
“It’s just about me playing aggressive and knowing I can score very well on the inside,”said Williams, who scored on a variety of shots, some of which — 10-foot turnaround jumpers as an example — can be difficult, yet seem to finding the bottom of the basket these days without hitting the rim. “I stay after practice and try to practice all of those shots. It’s also really about knowing where you are on the court and how you finish.”
Two players that had been ailing with injuries in the past two games were Brown and point guard Justice Hill but both seemed to more like themselves Thursday. Brown had 13 points, while Hill was one of three players with 11 points (Smith and forward DJ Burns being the others), while guard Trae Hannibal had 10.
Hannibal said that it was not only Brown and Hill that benefited from having two days off after Saturday’s thrilling come-from-behind win at Morehead State. He indicated the entire team needed the rest.
“We had those two days of rest and we came in tonight locked in,” said Hannibal, who also added five rebounds and two assists Thursday. “Coach Mac said, ‘You should be well rested,’ and we played well and played well as a team and just did what we had to do.”
The Racers had struggled from the field lately but that was nowhere to be seen against Peay. Murray State was 36-of-56 from the field (64.3%) and was much better from long range, going 7-of-17 on 3-point shots.
Meanwhile, Peay struggled mightily to score, ending 19-of-60 from the field as it also committed to 13 turnovers that led to 22 Racer points.
