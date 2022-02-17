MURRAY — Until Wednesday night, Austin Peay had probably been about as a big a thorn in the side of Murray State the past several years in women’s basketball as any other program.
Maybe other teams have beaten the Racers more, but it has not been in more frustrating fashion. Many of the losses for the Racers were by thin margins and it always seemed that the Governors were the ones making the big plays late in games. It had happened earlier this season at Clarksville, Tennessee when the Racers could not hold late lead and fell in overtime.
However, even the most skilled Hollywood writer probably would have thrown the script for this story in the trash because it was too crazy to believe. Facing every form of adversity possible, the Racers beat Peay, turning the tables by making their own late comeback to win 68-61 in overtime at the CFSB Center.
“I’m just super proud of these kids,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team took third place from Peay in OVC play by improving to 11-4, while Peay dropped to10-5. Murray State is now 19-7 overall, while Peay drops to 17-8.
“We’ve had some heartbreak this year. Two of our losses this year have been in overtime. We’ve also blown some leads, but something good has to come from those heartbreaks. Something good has to come from all of the film we’ve watched as we went over and tried to correct the mistakes we made and I thought the kids really pulled from that tonight.”
Needless to say, the Racers took a hard road to victory.
• First, they were facing a mountain to climb before the opening tip as senior point guard Macey Turley was not able to play because of ankle injury she sustained Saturday in a win at Morehead State.
• Then, after taking a 20-14 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Racers’ offense sputtered in the second and third stanzas as their shooting steadily declined and they committed 11 of their 19 turnovers in that time frame as they trailed 47-39, heading to the fourth quarter.
• After battling to take the lead late in the fourth quarter, their most reliable weapon all night — forward Katelyn Young, who would match her career high with 31 points — went down with a leg cramp and had to leave the game temporarily.
• Then, after it appeared the Racers had the game in hand, just like at Clarksville a few weeks ago, Peay scores three points to send the game to overtime, this time on a clutch Yamia Johnson bomb from the left side that was followed by Racer forward Hannah McKay scoring a basket at the other hand, only to have waved off by a walking call.
Yet, with the game tied at 56-56 and heading for an extra five minutes, there was reassuring calm in the Racer huddle.
“Now, I threw a complete fit in the timeout about (Johnson) making the three. Well, (senior guard Alexis Burpo, who played through a lower leg injury herself) looked at me and hugged me and said, ‘It’s going to be fine. We’re going to win this,’” Turner said of Burpo, who still managed to end the game with 11 rebounds. “Then, she looked at everybody in the huddle and said, ‘We’re fine. Hannah, forget about it and let’s go.’”
Peay scored the first two points of overtime but McKay quickly answered with two free throws. She then got a follow score to put the Racers up 60-58 and, after Peay guard Karle Pace hit one of two free throws at the other end, Young scored off a lob pass from freshman guard Cayson Conner to increase the lead to 62-59.
Conner was one of two players to take Turley’s spot. The other was sophomore Bria Sanders-Woods, who is now finding her groove after returning to the lineup in December after a devastating knee injury late last season and it was Woods that supplied the clincher, a driving layup into a vacated paint area that sent the lead to 64-59 with 41.3 seconds left.
“She’s a heady player,” Turner said of Sanders-Woods. “I think starting all of those games for us last year (until she was injured in the final two weeks of last season) and playing in big situations like this prepared her for this. They gave her the middle and she took it.
“Now, it probably helped that four other people were guarding Katelyn, but it was just a heads up play by Bria.”
That was not the only time Turner felt that Sanders-Woods, as well as Conner, who, as it turned out, kept the Racers alive by hitting a free throw in the final minute of regulation that prevented Johnson’s three from being a game winner, were big Wednesday night.
“The poise they showed late was exceptional,” she said of how those two players stabilized the Racers’ turnover issues late in the game as they scored five points between them on the night.
She then heaped praise on another unsung hero, guard Lex Mayes, whose main defensive assignment was trying to control Pace, who had 23 points in the win at Clarksville. She only managed 14 in the rematch on a night Mayes only had three points herself.
“Lex’s defense was unbelievable. Not only did she keep Pace from going nuts, she was where she was supposed to be at all times and kept their other players from doing what they could do,” Turner said. “As far as I’m concerned, she may be the biggest reason we won this game, and I’ve told our kids, you don’t have to score a point to be an MVP.”
Young said staying out of the game was not an option after she developed the left leg cramp. It came at a time she had scored eight points in the fourth quarter and seemed ready to carry the Racers to victory.
“Just rub it out as much as possible and suck it up,” Young said of her philosophy at that time.
McKay, who ended with a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds, experienced redemption in a few forms Wednesday. She hit a 3-pointer in at the end of overtime to give Murray State a lead before Peay managed to scored the final three points to win. After her game-winning shot was waved off Wednesday, she scored those four points in overtime.
“It’s awesome. We just wanted to get revenge and get back at them,” McKay said, adding there was another source of motivation in this win, Turley. “We did it for her. We wanted to win for Macey.”
