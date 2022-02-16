MURRAY — When a team experiences heartbreak against a certain opponent, the last thing it wants to do in preparing for that same opponent is relive why that pain happened.
Yet that is exactly what Murray State’s women’s basketball team has done as it prepares to face heated Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay for the second time this season. The Racers have not run away from the pain.
All of them — from the players to the coaches to the managers and even training staff — have run toward it. It has not been pleasant, revisiting the events that led to perhaps the worst loss so far this season, where the Racers could not maintain an eight-point lead in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and eventually dropped a 69-67 decision in overtime at Clarksville, Tennessee.
“That’s still hard to think about today. Preparing for this game and watching that film, it hurts. It still hurts,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team (18-7 overall, 10-4 in OVC play) has a chance to redeem itself when the Racers face Peay (17-7, 10-4 OVC) at 6 tonight in the final game the two teams will play as OVC opponents at Murray’s CFSB Center.
“We know we had that game and we just made bad decisions all of the way around .. coaching decisions, playing decisions, etc. We just did not handle time and situation well, understanding what the danger was (mainly, with passes), understanding what we couldn’t give up vs. what we needed to do and maybe not taking shots so early in the shot clock in order to run some clock.
“We uncharacteristically missed free throws (10-for-15) and missed easy shots we don’t normally miss.”
This final installment of the Popeye’s Battle of the Border also may include some of the highest stakes ever for a Peay-Murray State women’s contest. With Peay’s loss Monday night at UT Martin, both teams are tied for third in the OVC and the winner will sit only a half-game behind Tennessee Tech for second place and 1 1/2 games behind Belmont for first.
However, Murray State is facing a heavy issue even before tonight’s opening tipoff, and that is whether starting point guard Macey Turley can even take the court. Turley, who is averaging 14.1 games a game, re-injured her left ankle in Saturday’s win at Morehead State. Turner said her availability will be a game-time decision.
“She hasn’t even tested it yet and we’re not going to do that until (today),” Turner said of Turley, who was injured when her left foot came down on top of a Morehead defender’s foot as she was fouled on a missed layup late in the first quarter. “She’s spending all day every day in the training room, trying to get back on the floor and it’s a situation where (tonight’s) game is huge for us in the conference race, but ultimately, we’re going to leave it in her hands as to if she can help us or can’t help us.
“So, at this time, no decision has been made whatsoever. This is truly a day-to-day, hour-by-process.”
Should Turley not play tonight, Murray State is blessed by having two capable backups in sophomore Bria Sanders-Woods and freshman Cayson Conner. Sanders-Woods, who suffered a serious right knee injury at the end of last season, seems to regaining a lot of the speed she did not have when she returned to the floor in December and has played very well at times, while Conner has had many good moments in her first year with the program.
In Turley, though. the Racers would lose one of their top two scorers with forward Katelyn Young leading the team at 19.6 ppg. However, a big reason for the Racers’ late-game problems at Clarksville was that Young was not on the floor the final three-plus minutes of regulation and the entire overtime. She fouled out.
“That was a big key for (Peay). She also sat a lot in the first half and, sometimes, that carries over into the second half,” Turner said of Young, who did score 13 points at Clarksville. “But she uncharacteristically misssed some free throws (she shoots 86.4%) and she uncharacteristically missed some shots that she normally makes. The rhythm of playing normal minutes wasn’t there, so it’s critical for us to have her on the floor.”
Peay’s usual suspects will be in Murray tonight, including guard Karle Pace, who scored the last of her 23 points on a floater follow score that was made possible by the Racers not being able to secure a rebound off a missed free throw. Guard Yamia Johnson had 15 points at Clarksville, while center D’Shara Booker had 14. Johnson and Booker’s points came off the bench on a day the Govs were also 9-of-17 from 3-point range.
However, not everything was bad for Murray State that day. Pace had 19 of her points in the first half and was mostly shut down in the second half. The Racers also had a chance to win the game because they played very well in the third quarter, turning a seven-point halftime deficit into four-point lead by going 8-of-11 from the field.
This also was the last time the Racers have blown a fourth-quarter lead in league play. Oh they were shaky a few days later against always-troublesome Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in Murray as they allowed the Cougars to cut a 24-point lead to only 10 at one point.
However, last week, the Racers showed they may have learned a few things by going to Nashville and not only hammering a dangerous Tennessee State team but did so by owning the fourth quarter.
“I thought that, last week, we grew in the fourth-quarter situation and how we handle leads,” said Turner, going back to how this team has had to face pain this season and use it for learning. “The pain we’ve had to go through with some of the losses we’ve had this year, that we’d love to have back, I think is going to make us a better basketball team down the stretch.”
