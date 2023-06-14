Popeye watches Brown dunk.jpg

With assistant coach and former Murray State star Popeye Jones watching from the bench, Bruce Brown (11) of the Denver Nuggets slam dunks Monday in the second quarter during Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena in Denver.

 Andy Cross/The Denver Post

DENVER —In professional sports, one of the measuring sticks for the success of a player or coach has to do with “rings.”

This describes rings that go on the fingers of the ones who persevere enough to win championships. Monday night, a Murray State basketball legend made his reservation for one as Popeye Jones became the Racer program’s third NBA world champion — or of its forerunner —when the Denver Nuggets, with whom he serves as an assistant coach, defeated Miami in five games to win the first-ever title for that franchise. 

