DENVER —In professional sports, one of the measuring sticks for the success of a player or coach has to do with “rings.”
This describes rings that go on the fingers of the ones who persevere enough to win championships. Monday night, a Murray State basketball legend made his reservation for one as Popeye Jones became the Racer program’s third NBA world champion — or of its forerunner —when the Denver Nuggets, with whom he serves as an assistant coach, defeated Miami in five games to win the first-ever title for that franchise.
The 94-89 win at Ball Arena sent the Mile High City into hysterics. It also was well received in Racer Nation.
“We join all of Racer Nation in congratulating Popeye Jones on becoming an NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets,” said Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko on Tuesday. “The entire community has been a fan of Popeye since he arrived in Murray to play for Head Coach Steve Newton in 1988. Popeye’s career for the Racers and, now, more than two decades as a player and coach in the NBA, continues to be a source of pride for Murray State University.”
“We are extremely proud of Popeye and his success as an NBA coach,” said Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson, who recalled watching Jones perform during his playing days at Cutchin Fieldhouse/Racer Arena. “One of the best and I still have fond memories (of Jones playing) in Racer Arena. He is a Racer great who continues to assist our program and we are very excited that he will be visiting campus in July for Racer Hoopalooza.”
Hoopalooza is an annual reunion for Murray State players. It is set for late July and, along with Jones returning to Murray, that occasion will also be utilized for the Hall of Fame induction of former Racer player Johnathan Stark, who helped lead the Racers to the 2018 NCAA Tournament.
Two years ago, when the Phoenix Suns took a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals with Milwaukee, it seemed almost a certainty that Murray State Hall of Famer Cameron Payne was on his way to becoming the Racers’ third NBA champion.
But alas, the Bucks won the next four games in a row, denying Payne and the Suns of their first NBA world championship.
Monday night, the opportunity arose again. However, when the final whistle had blown, it was the Nuggets and Jones each emerging with their first NBA crowns after a very hard-fought win.
Jones joins “Jumpin’” Joe Fulks and Dick Cunningham as Murray State alums to have won world titles. Fulks won his title in 1947 with the Philadelphia Warriors when what would become the NBA was still known as the Basketball Association of America. The Warriors — now known as the “Golden State” Warriors, which was one of six teams for which Jones played — defeated the Chicago Bulls.
Cunningham, the nation’s leading rebounder in 1967 at more than 21 boards a game for Murray State — was teammates with one of the greatest players to play the game — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — in 1971 when the Bucks won their first NBA title by sweeping Baltimore in four games. Ironically, Cunningham was originally drafted by Phoenix, Payne’s team, before going to Milwaukee, the team that beat Payne’s Suns. n
