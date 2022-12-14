MURRAY— Anyone familiar with Murray State’s women’s basketball rivalry with former Ohio Valley Conference arch rival Austin Peay knows that Peay has been a problem for the Racers.
However, no one could have seen what happened Tuesday at the CFSB Center being possible after Murray State took a 20-point lead late in the first quarter. Surely, Peay could not respond to that. Right?
All the Governors did was outscore the Racers by 22 points the rest of the game to take the lead for good in the late stages of the fourth quarter and emerge with a shocking 71-67 win.
“The first quarter was textbook. We’d had 13 days to work on some new offense and we ran that to perfection,just got great looks and got everything we wanted. Then, we just stopped ,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team fell to 5-2, while Peay improved to 4-5.
“For the first time this year, we were selfish offensively (with several ill-advised shots) and we were doing our own thing and not running our offense and continui9ng to do the things that got us the lead.
“Then, in the second quarter, when the shots stopped falling, we stopped playing defense and our energy and body language was bad, and that’s on me. Those are things that are coachable and things that have got to get better.”
While the Governors’ work in the final part of this game ultimately was the deciding factor, the comeback would not have been possible without an immediate response in the second quarter. There, the Governors, after ending the first half down 22-4, outscored the Racers to go to the halftime break well within striking range at 27-21.
Peay would actually grab the lead in the early stages of the third quarter before the Racers appeared to regain control as forward Katelyn Young scored 14 of her career-high 32 points to return a 46-39 lead to the Racers as the fourth quarter arrived,
However, by that time, Peay guards Mariah Adams (who killed Murray State with floaters off drives to the lane) and Jada Roberson were both in rhythm and seemingly could not miss. They would drive the final push, scoring 16 of the Governors’ 32 points in the final 10 minutes as they shot a devastating 11-of-12 from the field (91.67%) to grab as much as a seven-point lead before 3-pointers by Murray State forward Hannah McKay and guard Macey Turley gave the Racers a chance at the end.
However, reliable guard Yamia Johnson drained five of her six free throws down the stretch to keep Peay in the lead.
Adams ended with 16 points, while Roberson had 12, as did forward Shamarre Hale, who enjoyed several wide-open layups.
After shooting more than 61% (8-of-13) from the field in the first quarter, Murray State tumbled to 42% for the game. In addition, after Peay had major turnover issues early —at one point, it trailed in points-off-turnovers by a 9-0 margin — it came back to win that battle, 20-13, as Murray State ended with 16 turnovers, three more than the Governors.
Turley was the only other Racer to end in double figures with 14 points, while Johnson ended as Peay’s fourth player in double digits with 10.
