McKay

Murray State forward Hannah McKay tries to gain control of a loose ball against Austin Peay's Amaya Johnson Tuesday at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY— Anyone familiar with Murray State’s women’s basketball rivalry with former Ohio Valley Conference arch rival Austin Peay knows that Peay has been a problem for the Racers.

However, no one could have seen what happened Tuesday at the CFSB Center being possible after Murray State took a 20-point lead late in the first quarter. Surely, Peay could not respond to that. Right?