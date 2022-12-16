MURRAY— There are a lot of things that Steve Prohm has done to endear himself to fans of Murray State men’s basketball over the years.
There have been many great moments, even a few so far this season, as he has started his second tenure with the Racers. Tuesday night’s comeback from 22 points down against feisty and very physical Chicago State was just the latest of these, a list that started with a 31-2 campaign in his first season as the Racers’ head man in 2011-12.
However, one thing may register with Racer Nation a little more than others and it was covered Monday during the weekly “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7. The subject of tonight’s game with now-former Ohio Valley Conference arch rival Austin Peay managed to enter the fray with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley offering this …
“Steve has played Austin Peay a number of times, so let’s start and talk about all of the losses he’s had to them … now let’s move on to the wins. He’s eight and 0 against them,” Bradley noted of how Prohm is the only coach in Racers’ history to be able to say that he is undefeated against the Governors from nearby Clarksville, Tennessee, who will return to the CFSB Center for a 7:00 tipoff tonight.
“It’s a great rivalry and I understand it and embrace it,” Prohm said of how he not only faced the Govs in his four years as head coach, but also during his time as an assistant under Billy Kennedy, who left Murray to become head coach at Southeastern Conference member Texas A&M after the 2010-11 season.
“It’s also good that we’ve got this series continuing with a two-year deal. We’ll play in their new arena next year, but it’s a great rivalry that’s good for college basketball and good for this area.”
In his eight games as Racers head coach, Prohm said there were a few that were particularly memorable. One came in the magical 2011-12 season when the Racers went to the Dunn Center in Clarksville as the No. 18 team in the nation after the starting the season with 15 straight wins.
Guard Isaiah Canaan helped make sure that streak continued with a dazzling 35-point performance that included seven 3-pointers in an 87-75 win. Bradley recalled how then-Peay Head Coach Dave Loos pretty much threw up his hands after one of Canaan’s longer makes that night, as if to say that he had no idea of a strategy to stop the current Olympiacos BC starting guard’s onslaught.
“That’s one thing, to have such a high-level performance like that, but that team was just so connected from one to 15 (number of players on the team),” Prohm said, remembering how during one timeout, the entire team poured onto the floor, exchanging high fives with the starters. “That was really cool to see, but I also remember how the upper section (above one of the end zones) was totally filled.
“I mean, (Racer Nation) just basically took over that arena that night. But we’ve had some good moments. I remember when I was an assistant that Isaac Miles hit a buzzer beater against them to win a game. It’s just fun playing them and, from the standpoint of our crowd, they understand the energy and the purpose and that’s what it’s supposed to be like.”
The Racers did win Tuesday’s game against Chicago State in come-from-behind fashion 66-65, completing the largest comeback from a halftime deficit (15 points) for a Murray State men’s team inside the CFSB Center. Murray State (6-4) trailed by as much as 30-8 in the first half before putting together a high-energy defensive performance that enabled the Racers to steadily cut the Cougars’ lead until guard Rob Perry hit a short shot with about eight seconds left to give his team its only lead of the night.
Perry, who appeared to injure an ankle in the first half, ended with only four points, far below his production of recent outings, including his 24-point outburst in a loss Saturday at Bellarmine. Others picked up the slack, namely guard JaCobi Wood, who scored 20 of his game-high 24 points in the second half, and forward DJ Burns, who scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, 11 of which were via his specialty, the offensive side.
“It was a chance to help the team win,” Burns said. “I do whatever I can to help the team win. (His teammates) don’t run a play for me. I don’t need a play run for me. I don’t want a play. I just do what I do.”
Tuesday’s win also featured continued improved play from the Racers’ bench, which contributed a combined 12 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot, with guard Quincy Anderson leading that charge with seven points, three boards and an assist.
Still, Prohm was less than pleased with how Chicago State was able to physically dominate much of the game, the same thing that happened Saturday against Bellarmine in Louisville.
“We need to understand what our identity needs to be and I’m trying to figure out the right buttons to push,” he said. “I’m not caught up in our record right now or the Missouri Valley Conference. I’ve got to figure out how to make us a better basketball team.
“We didn’t compete like that for the first half to two-thirds of the game tonight. Credit Chicago State. They played really well and I thought the way they competed on defense really gave us some issues. They played their tails off and, for the last 10 or 12 minutes, we outcompeted them and that was the difference in the game.”
Prohm said he knows full well that Peay will compete the same way its teams have over the years. The Govs (6-5) are coming to Murray having just eclipsed the .500 mark this season with a win Tuesday over common opponent Lindsey Wilson in Clarksville. Murray State beat the Kentucky NAIA school, 90-53, in November, while Peay won by an 86-61 score.
Peay has three players scoring in double figures, led by forward Shon Robinson, a San Jose State transfer, at 15.3 ppg. Behind him is Elijah Hutchins-Everett, who former Murray State skipper Matt McMahon, now at Louisiana State, lauded as a future star on the national front. At 6-11, he will be a big challenge for the smallish Racers in the paint as he averages 13.5 ppg and has flirted with double-doubles on several occasions as he also averages about seven rebounds.
The other double-figures scorer for the Govs is guard Sean Durugordon, who is averaging 11.8 ppg, along with 5.5 rebounds. Peay is outrebounding its opponents by 2.5 boards a game and is hitting more than 34% of its 3-point shots while limiting opponents to a 30.6% success rate.
