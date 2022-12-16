MURRAY— There are a lot of things that Steve Prohm has done to endear himself to fans of Murray State men’s basketball over the years.

There have been many great moments, even a few so far this season, as he has started his second tenure with the Racers. Tuesday night’s comeback from 22 points down against feisty and very physical Chicago State was just the latest of these, a list that started with a 31-2 campaign in his first season as the Racers’ head man in 2011-12. 