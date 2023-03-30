MURRAY — Former Ohio Valley Conference softball rival Austin Peay hit host Murray State with six runs in the first three innings Wednesday at Racer Field.
Yet, as the seventh inning approached, with Peay up 6-2, one could sense nervousness from the Governors’ side of the field. They knew that about 24 hours earlier, their baseball team had watched Murray State turn a two-run ninth-inning lead into a stunning with an eight-run rally.
And the Racers gave it their best shot Wednesday, scoring twice to being the tying run to the plate. But the rally fell short as Peay emerged with a 6-4 win.
“We talked, in between innings, about finding a way to win an inning, and we won two innings and they won two. It’s just we gave more runs in those two than they did,”said Murray State Head Coach Kara Amundson, whose team dropped to 19-13 on the season, while Peay improved to 16-11.
“We found a way to score runs later on. We just got behind way too quickly. We competed, though, and that’s what we ask for from this team.”
Fueling the Governors’ big start was something the Racers avoided this past weekend in a sweep of Missouri Valley Conference foe Bradley — home runs with runners on base. Bradley hit some solo shots. Peay’s Gabi Apiag had a grand slam in the opening frame. Peay scored its other two runs in the third on a bases-loaded bloop single and a bases-loaded sacrifice fly.
The Racers began their comeback bid in the bottom of the third with Ailey Schyck’s RBI double cutting the lead to 6-1. In the fifth, Lindsey Carroll scored on the back side of a double steal to cut the lead to 6-2.
Then, the Racers put their first two batters on base in the seventh, allowing Carroll’s sac fly to cut the lead in half. Taylor Jackson then reached base on a dropped third strike that scored another run and brought the tying run to the plate, but Saxon Radcliffe struck out swinging to end the game.
