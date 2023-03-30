Racers vs. Peay softball

Murray State runner Jadyn Thompson crosses the plate Wednesday to score the Racers' first run off an Ailey Schyck double in the third inning at Racer Field.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Former Ohio Valley Conference softball rival Austin Peay hit host Murray State with six runs in the first three innings Wednesday at Racer Field.

Yet, as the seventh inning approached, with Peay up 6-2, one could sense nervousness from the Governors’ side of the field. They knew that about 24 hours earlier, their baseball team had watched Murray State turn a two-run ninth-inning lead into a stunning with an eight-run rally.

