MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Last year, it was a familiar pattern for Murray State football.
Time after time, the Racers were in games well into the fourth quarter, many times against some of the top teams in the FCS. Then, lack of defensive depth would inevitably appear, big plays would occur, and close contests suddenly became blowouts.
And after last week’s drubbing at the hands of a Louisville team that may or may not contend in the FBS Atlantic Coast Conference this season, hopes probably were not very high for Saturday’s final FBS meeting of this season with former fellow Ohio Valley Conference rival Middle Tennessee. However, after Saturday night’s 35-14 loss to the Blue Raiders of Conference USA, a program that has won five bowl games since leaving the OVC, it appears that there is a chance things are indeed different this season.
“We were closer than the score indicated,” said Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood, singing a tune after Saturday’s game that would have been very unusual last season. “We had two other opportunities to score but we turned it over (in MTSU territory) and you’ve got to give credit to them (the No. 1 team in the FBS in 2021 at forcing turnovers and No. 2 last year), they forced it but, if we hadn’t turned it over, it was a lot closer ballgame. I felt after Louisville — getting beat 56-0 — I just didn’t feel like we got any better from Week One to Week Two and, having a short week (having five days to prepare for the Cardinals), we just didn’t have that opportunity. What I harped on all this week was that we’ve got to improve as a football team, and I thought we did that. We did a lot of good things, a lot more than in the Louisville game.”
After the loss to UofL, Hood did say that he felt his team did not back down against the Cards and kept trying to create positives. Saturday, not only was there no backing down, but the Racers actually put a Blue Raider team that was a week removed from narrowly missing an upset of a Southeastern Conference Missouri team, that upset top-20 Kansas State earlier Saturday, last week in Columbia, Missouri.
Not that Saturday began nice for the Racers. Racer Nation was probably having nightmares after the Blue Raiders exploded to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter as MTSU’s stingy defense was giving the Racers tons of trouble.
Then, Racer running back Cortezz Jones, with lots of help from his offensive line and some downfield blocking from his receivers, made the first big play of the night for his team. He took a handoff and exploded 55 yards deep into MTSU territory. One play later, receiver Cole Rusk was taking a pass from quarterback DJ Williams and cruising into the end zone to cut the lead to 21-7 with about 13 minutes left before halftime.
That is how it would remain the rest of the half as the Racers had chances to pull closer, but Williams was stopped on fourth down in the MTSU red zone and the Racers could not capitalize on defensive back Zee McGhee’s second interception of the season, inside the Murray State 35.
“It was amazing,” said Jones, who had a big night with 137 yards on the ground and later pulled the Racers within 14 points again with a three-yard burst with about nine minutes left in the game. That followed a circus catch by receiver Parker Perry for 27 yards from Williams.
“But this isn’t by myself. It’s my O line blocking and making smart blocks and I’ve got to make a shootout to Running Backs Coach Armando Allen for teaching something about reading keys. It was a group effort, a Racer effort.”
Still, the Blue Raiders had the answers. Quarterback Nicholas Vattiato threw two scoring passes (14 yards to running back Jaiden Credle for MTSU’s first score and 40 to Jeremy Tate Jr. that immediately answered Jones’ scoring run in the fourth quarter). Credle ran for 132 yards and had a 71-yard jaunt for the Blue Raiders’ second score, while position mate Jekail Middlebrook ran for 43 yards and had scoring runs of 25 and 18 yards.
Williams had a very efficient night through the air, going 23-of-32 for 194 yards and no interceptions.
