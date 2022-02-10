MURRAY — Murray State’s women’s basketball team has had to adjust to a whole new situation this season.
The Racers have gone from a team working hard to catch up to the leaders of the Ohio Valley Conference to being one of those leaders. As they prepare for tonight’s contest against Tennessee State in Nashville, the Racers find themselves in fourth place in the OVC, only two games behind first-place Belmont, which is a situation never before faced during the tenure of Head Coach and Racer alum Rechelle Turner.
In a way, it follows the old story of a dog chasing a car. It works and works to catch it, but then …
“What’s it do if it catches it, right?” Turner remarked of how her team, 8-4 in league play and tied for fourth with Eastern Illinois, has not been able to close out some games this year, losing late leads in three OVC losses, perhaps an effect of this being the first season of being the hunted instead of the hunter. “It affects your mindset.”
Murray State’s current record of 16-7 overall easily represents its best season in Turner’s five years but those missed opportunities still gnaw at her and her team.
It is similar to her first year at Murray High. She took a team that was not seen as a major threat to Region 1’s established programs and guided it through the growing pains of both being hammered by the favorites and losing close contests to some mid-range programs. Then, late in the season, the Lady Tigers started learning how to handle these situations and were wearing the region crown at the end of the season. It was the first of four her teams won in 21 years at Murray High.
“I think there is some of that. These kids have never been in this position. Our situation the first three or four years was ‘Oh! Are we even going to make the (OVC) tournament?’” Turner said. “Well, this year, it’s, ‘Hey! Where are we going to fall seeding wise? Can we still win the conference? Can we get a double bye?’ It’s a whole different set of pressure.
“But we tell them all of the time … pressure is a privilege. There are a lot of teams that would like to be under the pressure of knowing that we can win a conference championship and I think you have to attack it by saying we would rather be in this position with all of this new pressure on us than of just trying to get in, and that’s a mindset adjustment.”
And, in spite of those losses, the Racers are still in a solid position. However, as Turner said Wednesday, the Racers have to keep winning because that is the only thing they can control. Even with wins at TSU tonight and at Morehead State on Saturday, they cannot control the league standings; that could improve their position significantly or do nothing.
However, Turner said that the way things have gone in the league so far this year proves one thing, its difficulty.
“This league’s hard,” she said, pointing to TSU. The Tigers started league play as a major surprise, winning their first four games before coming to Murray in January. They left with their first loss and several others have followed. TSU is 6-6 and sits sixth in conference play and is on a two-game losing streak.
“The league is so hard that nobody obviously is going to through it unscathed, and I don’t think people realize how tough it is,” Turner said. “And I promise you that Tennessee State is a different animal on their home court and we understand it is a whole new atmosphere there, so (tonight), we have to be locked in to what we’re doing.”
And perhaps the Racers will get a chance to once again test their abilities in crucial situations.
“I think we need to ask ourselves, ‘Hey! What if we do this? What if we make this play?’ We have to go out and play with that confidence and play with that moxie,” she said.
Murray State faces TSU at the Gentry Center in Nashville at 5 p.m. today. The game can be heard on WNBS 97.9 FM and 1340 AM with Jeremy Rose on the call. The game can also be viewed on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.