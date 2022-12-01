MURRAY —Tonight marks yet another highlight moment for Murray State’s storied men’s basketball program.
After about three quarters of a century of playing in the league of which it was a founder — the Ohio Valley Conference — the Racer program is entering a new era. It is entering a bigger and much higher-caliber Valley.
The Missouri Valley Conference — known simply as “The Valley” — has been home to some of the greatest names of college and professional basketball for a long time.Starting tonight, Murray State begins Valley play for the first time, entertaining Illinois State at what is expected to be a raucous CFSB Center. The game is being billed as a “White Out,” where the entire crowd is being asked to wear white shirts.
Already, questions are being asked as to who will score the Racers’ first basket, block the first shot or record the first assist in a Valley game, which all will be of historical significance. However, only one thing matters to Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm.
“It needs to be the first win,” Prohm said earlier this week on the “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7. “But it’s a big night and I think our challenge is, from Game One (of Valley play) is to set the tone and that means that we have the best home environment in the Missouri Valley, bar none. We need a great crowd and, hopefully, we can have a really, really good night in The Bank.”
Illinois State (2-4) has not been able to quite match the success it achieved in The Valley in the 1980s and ‘90s, when it played in the NCAA Tournament six times and gave defending national champion Michigan a major scare in the ’90 tournament. The Redbirds have advanced to the second round three times.
Tonight’s game is also pitting two teams that have taken similar paths this season. Both faced massive rebuilds of their roster after the Transfer Portal reduced their numbers after last season. For the Redbirds, those losses included their best player from last season, forward Antonio Reeves, who transferred to Kentucky.
The Racers (3-3) are coming off Saturday’s 69-66 loss at UT Chattanooga in which they led much of the game before a barrage of 3-pointers from the Mocs allowed them to take the lead in the late stages. However, like most of this season so far, not all was bad for the Racers, who showed guts in a last-ditch comeback from an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes. Guard Rob Perry led that charge, scoring nine of his team-high 22 points in that time frame.
“I have to credit the guys. In the last two minutes, they listened and executed really well (after grinding to a halt offensively, mainly from poor ball movement and shot selection),” Prohm said of his team, which did have a good chance to send the game to overtime. “(Guard) JaCobi (Wood) had a really good read because (UTC) was looking to foul there and he saw this and got the ball to (guard/forward) Kenny (White Jr.) and he got a great look, he just hit the front of the rim.
“But we really didn’t need a three until the last possession (with Perry bagging a 16-foot jumper, after passing on a three, and a driving layup) and we were taking the best shots we had. To Chattanooga’s credit, they made their free throws.”
Free throws are the feature for Illinois State as it is making 81% of its attempts so far this season. The Redbirds have two players scoring in double figures this season in 6-8 forward Kendall Lewis, who is averaging 12.7 ppg while grabbing 8.6 rebounds an outing and 6-0 guard Darius Burford, who accounts for 11.1 ppg.
Illinois State has faced Murray State each of the past two seasons, with the Racers winning both of those contests. The 2020 game, won by the Racers 76-65 at The Bank, was scheduled by both teams to adjust their slates from the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s 77-65 win at Normal, Illinois came a week before the Racers went 2-1in the Naples Invitational in Florida, which helped provide a springboard for what became a 31-3 season for the Racers that ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
That was under Prohm’s former assistant at Murray State, Matt McMahon, who went to Louisiana State after the NCAAs. LSU beat the Redbirds last week, 77-61, at an event in the Cayman Islands.
