Payne WHite Out

Murray State Cameron Payne, now with the NBA's Phoenix Suns, drives the ball toward the basket in 2015 against Southeast Missouri at the CFSB Center. As can be seen, this marked a "White Out" game at The Bank with fans dressed mostly in white shirts, the same type of atmosphere that organizers are hoping to create tonight for the Racers' first game in Missouri Valley Conference play.

 TAB BROCKMAN / Murray State Athletics

MURRAY —Tonight marks yet another highlight moment for Murray State’s storied men’s basketball program.

After about three quarters of a century of playing in the league of which it was a founder — the Ohio Valley Conference — the Racer program is entering a new era. It is entering a bigger and much higher-caliber Valley.