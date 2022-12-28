MURRAY — The night of Dec. 16, 2022 will go down in Murray State basketball history as one to savor.
That was when two big accomplishments were had for the program in a span of about two hours. In Lexington, the Murray State women were defeating a Power 5 program for the first time since the late 1980s as the Racers stunned defending Southeastern Conference Tournament champion Kentucky at historic Memorial Coliseum. Meanwhile, back in far-western Kentucky, Racer Men’s Head Coach Steve Prohm was continuing his mastery of former Ohio Valley Conference arch rival Austin Peay as the Racers came from behind to beat the Governors at the CFSB Center, giving Prohm a 9-0 career mark against Peay.
In the aftermath of his team’s win, Prohm, who is in his second tenure at Murray State — his first was from 2011-15 — was asked if he wanted to comment on what had occurred earlier that night in Lexington with the women’s team. He was happy to address the subject.
“I had no idea! Man!” Prohm opened in his discussion of the women’s team beating UK. Of course, he had been a “little” busy the past two-or-so hours leading his team on a big second-half run to take the lead, then a big closing run to regain it in the final two minutes.
“Well, the women are going to have ice cream.You know, if we win road games, we get ice cream. But man! They beat Kentucky! Rechelle should get them ice cream and Outback (a popular steakhouse chain restaurant) in that order.”
“But it shows a lot about Rechelle and her team. They played really well (three nights earlier in a shocking loss to a Peay program that has given Murray State fits for years) for the first quarter, then they lose the lead and get beat. Well, now, you’ve got to go on the road to an SEC program that’s had a ton of success lately and you go in there and hold them to 44 points? I think that speaks volumes about her leadership and the character of her kids,” Prohm said.
It has been several days since Prohm made those comments but, on Tuesday, Turner was asked to give her thoughts on what her counterpart in the Gene Ray Basketball Center said that night. She said his thoughts were very much appreciated.
“It meant a lot to me for him to recognize that this is a huge win for us. As a coach, I think he understands the significance of a win like this for our program and, of course, we appreciate the nice things that he said but coaches understand each other, maybe better than other people.
“There’s a lot that goes into it that nobody knows about and you kind of have an automatic attachment. You have empathy for the person down the hall from you.”
Turner’s team barely missed beating an SEC team early last season when the Racers had a six-point lead at Missouri with two minutes left in the fourth quarter but, after missing two great chances to extend that margin to perhaps an insurmountable size, saw the Tigers make a big closing rush to win, 76-70. A few weeks later, that same Mizzou squad shocked the nation by beating eventual national champion South Carolina on the same court in Columbia.
It was also Carolina that UK upended in the SEC Tournament title game in Nashville.
Speaking of the SEC, Turner said she and her staff are also keeping the communication lines hot between Murray and Baton Rouge, Louisiana these days. That is where former Racers Head Coach Matt McMahon, who was an assistant for Prohm’s teams during his first tenure at Murray State, and assistants Casey Long, Tim Kaine and Ronrico White are leading the Louisiana State men’s team in their first season after guiding the Racers to a 31-3 mark last season that ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
LSU, who features former Racers KJ Williams, Justice Hill and Trae Hannibal, has been a big surprise so far in the SEC and finished its non-conference slate 11-1, heading into tonight’s SEC opener with No. 9 Arkansas in Baton Rouge.
“Matt and I and his staff had an amazing relationship and I miss them because they were my friends and we are super proud for where they are because we talk to them weekly,” Turner said of the former Racer coaches, who entered a situation of having to replace almost their entire roster after most of last year’s team departed in the wake of former Head Coach Will Wade being fired after allegations that he committed violations surfaced. LSU is still facing potentially very stiff penalties from the NCAA.
“We had five awesome years of pulling for each other. Now, that Steve has come in, we already knew each other from his last stint (when Turner was still at Murray High) but he’s been very supportive and great to work with. Yeah, it’s been nice to have a person that understands what you’re going through, to kind of bounce things off of when you know that other person also understands what you’re doing.”
Both Prohm and Turner face tall tasks this weekend. Prohm’s team meets a strong Southern Illinois team Thursday night at The Bank with the teams meeting for the first time as Missouri Valley Conference opponents. Murray State is in a three-way tie for first place in The Valley after winning its first two games in conference play.
Meanwhile, Turner’s team will face surprising Illinois-Chicago in her program’s Valley debut Friday night, also at The Bank.
