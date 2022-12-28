Black vs. UK

Murray State forward Jaidah Black keeps the ball away from Kentucky defender Maddie Scherr after Black claimed a rebound in the Racers' 51-44 win earlier this month at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington.

MURRAY — The night of Dec. 16, 2022 will go down in Murray State basketball history as one to savor.

That was when two big accomplishments were had for the program in a span of about two hours. In Lexington, the Murray State women were defeating a Power 5 program for the first time since the late 1980s as the Racers stunned defending Southeastern Conference Tournament champion Kentucky at historic Memorial Coliseum. Meanwhile, back in far-western Kentucky, Racer Men’s Head Coach Steve Prohm was continuing his mastery of former Ohio Valley Conference arch rival Austin Peay as the Racers came from behind to beat the Governors at the CFSB Center, giving Prohm a 9-0 career mark against Peay.

