MURRAY — Steve Prohm has been trying to educate the Murray State men’s basketball fan base all season about the beast that is the Missouri Valley Conference.
He knows about a conference like this, called the Big 12. He spent six, for the most part, successful years at Iowa State before things went sour in Ames. And he has been there and done that when it comes to situations such as the one facing his Racers.
Murray State is two games out of first place with a 5-4 record, well within striking range. However, it is also a time of vulnerability after a forgettable night Tuesday when the Racers saw a great start against longtime fellow Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont disappear in a hurry against Belmont, who, along with Southern Illinois, sits atop The Valley standings at 7-2.
Now, the Racers (10-9 overall) welcome Indiana State to the CFSB Center on Saturday (5 p.m.) and, while it is not a “must win” necessarily, Prohm warned Wednesday that his team needs to shake the cobwebs from its experience in Nashville.
“It doesn’t matter what league you talk about — SEC, Big12, ACC, Missouri Valley, American — in all of these leagues, if you sit around and sulk and lick your wounds, you’ll lose the next one,” Prohm said Wednesday, hours before Indiana State, who spent the first several weeks of Valley play well clear of the pack in first place, fell to 6-3 in league play with a surprising loss to a Bradley team the Racers defeated in Murray earlier this season.
“This is a man’s league. We’ve got to respond.”
Saturday would be a great time for a response after Murray State’s 80-65 loss to Belmont in which the Racers had held the explosive Bruins to only 11 points, a superb defensive exhibition, in the opening nearly 12 minutes. The problem is Belmont found its offensive footing quickly after that, outscoring the Racers, 23-9, to take a four-point lead by halftime.
Belmont then used its specialty, the 3-point shot, to build as much as a 20-point lead in the second half. The Bruins, the top 3-point team in The Valley and one of the best in the nation, was an outstanding 8-of-17 from long range in the second half to finish 12-of- f (41.7%, exactly its average). However, Prohm said he could see issues developing in the Racers’ previous game, an 81-64 win over Illinois-Chicago in which they surrendered 11 bombs.
“We haven’t guarded the three-point line well in our last couple of games and that was something we’ve done well all year, so we’ve got to focus on that,” Prohm said, looking at another problem that has plagued his team all season and came home to roost again Tuesday, playing a complete game.
“In the UIC game, we never could completely pull away from them and we let them back in the game (Murray State led by as many as 19 points early in the second half but UIC cut that lead to only 10 points late). That’s our biggest growing pain. How do we become a consistent team for 40 minutes? Because these teams are so good that it’s about who can be more consistent for longer periods of time and who is able to finish well.
“Our struggle is is putting together the toughness that it takes to play thirty-five … thirty-seven … thirty-nine good minutes.”
To beat the Sycamores (13-7 overall) Saturday in front of an ESPNI national audience, the Racers have to find that toughness. Unlike the Racers, Indiana State is a team that has been together for a much longer time
Seven of the Sycamores’ players were on the team last season, as opposed to the Racers, who only return two, and many other teams in the conference. Indiana State is led in scoring by 6’5” guard Courvoisier McCauley, a transfer from DePaul, who averages 16.6 ppg.
“(Indiana State Head Coach) Josh (Schertz) has done a great job with that team,” Prohm said of Schertz, who is in his first season in Terre Haute after an outstanding run at NCAA Division 2 powerhouse Lincoln Memorial in Tennessee, where he was 337-69 in 13 seasons and led that program to 10 appearances in the NCAA Tournament, while being named Division 2 Coach of the Year four times.
“And he was able to bring some guys with him from Lincoln Memorial but he does have a lot of returning guys and when you bring back a lot of guys, whether you had success or you’re going through a building process (Indiana State was only 11-20 overall and 4-14 in The Valley last year), then you have a chance to be good. I was talking to (Drake Head Coach) Darren Devries (whose own team was seen as the preseason Valley favorite, based on its own abundance of returners) and he said, ‘Oh no! I picked Indiana State first, just because of how many guys they return and how many games where they played really well last year.”
Prohm also is sending out the call for Racer Nation to deliver with a big crowd on Saturday, which should be bolstered by Murray State’s students having returned this week.
“I know everybody is probably frustrated right now but, man, this league is a beast. There are no easy nights and we need a big crowd for this one. Let’s sell it out. Let’s not wait until February,” he said.
