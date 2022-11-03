MURRAY — Wednesday night’s exhibition game for the Murray State men’s basketball team had two significant story lines.
First, it was the first time Steve Prohm had walked the sideline of the CFSB Center in his second stint as Racers head coach, following a first tenure full of success in the early to mid-2010s. Second, Prohm was getting a chance to see how the project of getting a team with only two returning players on the roster was progressing.
While the second of these featured some rough moments early, they were gone by the second half of a 102-57 win over NAIA Brescia. As for the part about Prohm returning to the Racer bench for the first time in an actual game setting, that went quite well too.
“Yeah, it was great, and it’s just different now. I’ve got four children and so many people here who mean a lot to myself and my family. It’s good,” Prohm said. “It’s where we’ve got good relationships and good people who know how important basketball is here.”
Those people were on their feet and cheering throughout a second half that saw the Racers break away from the Bearcats. A 23-5 spurt in the opening seven minutes of that half featured a little bit of everything Racers fans have come to expect, from steals and fast-break baskets to blocked shots on the defensive end. For one of the 12 newcomers to this team, forward Jamari Smith, it also presented a chance to thrill the audience with a pair of thunderous two-hand dunks as he scored 11 points and was one of six Racers to score in double digits.
“The place was not even full capacity and it was loud,” Smith said. “It felt good. We’ve been anticipating this since the summer (when the players began off-season workouts after arriving from their previous teams). We wanted to see what we looked like.”
A staple of Prohm’s teams during his first Murray State tenure was strong defense. In the first half, when Brescia went to locker room down 43-31, and it had taken a strong closing five minutes for the Racers to build margin, after it hit 46.2% of its shots from the field.
In the second half, the Racers put the clamps on the Bearcats, limiting them to only 26.6%. Murray State also forced 19 turnovers, converting those into 32 points. One of the catalysts was guard Quincy Anderson, who had three steals to go with 17 points.
Anderson said, after the game, that defense was not something for which he was known at NCAA Division 2 Minnesota State. However, he said he is willing to do whatever Prohm and the rest of the staff ask him to do, because one thing matters.
“My favorite part is winning,” he said.
Rob Perry led the Racers with 19 points, while Kenny White Jr. had 14, Brian Moore Jr. had 11 and JaCobi Wood had 10.
