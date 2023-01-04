MURRAY — Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm has compiled a 209-130 mark in men’s basketball.
He has to look way inside what fans see to determine the best plan of attack for his team. Where fans see a shot go through the basket, he has to be as concerned with how the opportunity was created, and when it comes to tonight’s battle against a very strong Bradley team at the CFSB Center, he is emphasizing something he noticed in Sunday’s win at Evansville.
“We moved the ball better, shared the ball better, cut better, than we had (in Thursday’s home loss to Southern Illinois), so hopefully we can continue that,” said Prohm, whose team (8-6 overall, 3-1 and tied for second place in Missouri Valley Conference play), after missing its first nine shots in a 63-57 defeat Thursday to Southern Illinois, charged to a 23-1 lead at Evansville, on its way to a comfortable 78-61 win at the Ford Center.
Then, he began discussing the Braves, who will enter tonight’s 7:00 tilt 10-5 overall on the season and 3-1 in conference play, tied with the Racers and two others (SIU and Missouri State) for second place in The Valley.
“We’ve got to do more of that (tonight). We can’t stand. We’ve got to move and cut and have got to open up gaps, share the ball and move the ball and the ball’s gotta move quickly,” said Prohm, whose team improved its numbers dramatically against Evansville, ending the game with 15 assists on 29 made baskets from the field and only five turnovers.
“We assisted on 52% of our baskets. Fifty-five is considered really good. An example was (point guard) JaCobi Wood hits (guard/forward) Kenny White Jr. going downhill in the opposite corner for a three. Another was when (freshman guard Justin Morgan, who had his breakout game with a team-high 15 points from the bench) hit (forward) Jamari (Smith) on a great cut to the basket.”
In the Braves, though, Murray State will be facing a team that craves playing defense and certainly challenge the Racers to carry over their outstanding ball movement from Sunday. Bradley is No.1 in The Valley in both scoring defense (58.7 ppg), as well as opponents’ field-goal percentage (38%).
However, Bradley is also solid on offense and enters as the No. 2 team in The Valley in 3-pointers made — 8.2 per game — and also has nine players averaging at least 6 ppg, led by 6-9 forward Rienk Mast, who not only averages 13.6 ppg but is almost averaging a double-double wth nine rebounds.
All five of the Braves’ losses have been to strong competition. including a pair of Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the top 15 — Arkansas and Auburn — a tough Utah State team on the road, a road loss last week at Valley newcomer Belmont and a home loss to a Liberty team that has started 11-4.
“We’ve been dialed in on them ever since we got back (from Evansville) Sunday night. Then we met at eight o’clock Monday morning and talked all day Monday and we talked all day (Tuesday). We’re going to have to be at our best and I told the guys that it’s going to take everybody’s best shot. We have to have our A game. Our B game won’t win and our C game doesn’t win this time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.