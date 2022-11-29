MURRAY —Steve Prohm has been around the proverbial block a time or two in men’s college basketball.
So he knows when something is out of the ordinary. He said Monday that the start to the 2022-23 season for his Murray State team fits that description, in that the first six games have included only one at home. Everything else has either been on the road or on a neutral site.
“That’s obviously very uncommon,” said Prohm on Monday’s “Hey Coach” show on FROGGY 103.7 in an interview with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley. “Now, I think we’re growing in certain areas, but it’s so early, just six games in.
“Somebody told me when we were meeting (Monday morning), ‘You’ve got to keep everything in perspective. You’re a possession or two from being 5-1 (as opposed to 3-3 after a close 69-66 loss at UT Chattanooga Saturday night). We had leads in the second half (by seven points at UTC and 10 against Massachusetts in the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, South Carolina) and have also played a top-30 schedule.’
“And we haven’t had a Division 1 home game yet … and it’s December.”
That is about to change. Thursday night, Prohm — still in the early stages of his second tenure in Murray after a very successful first tenure that led to a major-college gig at Iowa State — will guide his team of 12 newcomers and two returning players into the program’s first-ever game in Missouri Valley Conference play against Illinois State at the CFSB Center.
In order to find success in that game, along with matchups that will follow in this high-powered league, Prohm said Monday that the Racers have to correct some things. The good news, he said, is that they are quite correctable.
“Obviously, we need to continue to grow in our execution and shot selection at times on the offensive end,” he said, using Saturday’s loss in Chattanooga as Exhibit A. “So in the first eight minutes, we score 20 points and had only taken one bad shot. Well, on our next eight possessions, we had multiple bad shots (with a lack of ball movement being the main culprit) and we had multiple turnovers.
“Then, at the other end, we had some defensive breakdowns, along with some things that just can’t happen … too many bad fouls (that led to UTC ending the night with a 14-8 edge in made free throw) and too many open threes (UTC outscored Murray State 39-18 from behind the arc). Take away one or two of those things and they’re probably in the 50s.”
In other words, Prohm said the Racers, despite being so soon into a project to bring so many players to the point of being a cohesive functioning unit, are not too far from being in a good place. The statistics show it too, particularly on the defensive end, where the Racers are holding teams to only 38% shooting from the floor and 29% from three range.
“We just need to clean some things up and I think we know what they are. The question is how fast can we get it cleaned up,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.