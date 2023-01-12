Payne vs..Yale

Murray State guard Cameron Payne waits for a Yale player to bring the ball into front court during the 2014 Collegeinsider.com Tournament championship game at the CFSB Center in Murray. The Racers won that game in front of an almost capacity crowd.

 DAVE WINDER/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Racer Nation will have a chance to salute one of its greats Saturday afternoon when current Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne has his jersey number —1 —  retired at the CFSB Center.

Payne only stayed two seasons in Murray — 2013-15 — but it was two seasons of never-ending accomplishments, including the 2014-15 season in which the Racers won 25 straight games, with Payne running the show. Saturday will also be made a bit more special as the man who was Payne’s head coach — Steve Prohm — has started his second Murray State tenure in that position.