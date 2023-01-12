MURRAY — Racer Nation will have a chance to salute one of its greats Saturday afternoon when current Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne has his jersey number —1 — retired at the CFSB Center.
Payne only stayed two seasons in Murray — 2013-15 — but it was two seasons of never-ending accomplishments, including the 2014-15 season in which the Racers won 25 straight games, with Payne running the show. Saturday will also be made a bit more special as the man who was Payne’s head coach — Steve Prohm — has started his second Murray State tenure in that position.
“First off, I was thankful for the opportunity to coach him. He had an amazing impact on this program in his two years here,” Prohm said a few weeks ago during an installment of the “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7. It was during that mid-December show that Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley unveiled that Payne’s number would be retired Saturday during the Racers’ game with Missouri Valley Conference opponent Illinois-Chicago.
“I’m very thankful for (Murray State President) Dr. Bob Jackson and (Murray State Director of Athletics) Nico Yantko for being able to make this go through and be possible. He’s very deserving.
“When you wait for something a little bit longer than you want, you appreciate it more, and he signed with us ten years ago and left here eight years ago, so now he’s older and can understand and embrace why it’s important.”
In a short time, Payne made a huge impact. In his freshman season, he was the point guard of a Racers team that made the most of an unlikely opportunity. Murray State did not win the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and did not earn a bid to the National Invitational Tournament, but it was invited to an event called the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament, and won it. The Bank was the host site for the final game and it was almost packed as the Racers beat Yale, 65-57, with Payne leading the way with 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
To this day, the CIT marks the only time a Murray State team has emerged from a national tournament as the lone survivor.
That was only the precursor for what came the next season as the Racers won a program and OVC-best 25 straight games and won the regular-season conference title. However, a last-second loss to Belmont in the OVC Tournament title game in Nashville sent the Racers to the NIT, where a buzzer-beating basket by Old Dominion ended their run a game shy of going to New York City for the NIT Final Four.
However, the season did not start that well, and Bradley recalled something he had seen in the early part of that season during a pre-conference tourney in Nashville, where the Racers lost two of their three games.
“We had just lost back to back and I go to breakfast that next morning at the Double Tree hotel. I was finishing up and the team was down there eating. Well, they finished up and, I’ll never forget it, Cam and a couple of other players said, ‘OK, let’s get to it. Let’s get this thing solved,’” Bradley said. “I’m like, ‘What?!’ And I could tell from some of the back and forth (between the players), this was a meeting I didn’t need to be part of.”
Later that day, Murray State played current Valley foe Drake and beat the Bulldogs. The Racers did not lose again until the OVC Tournament loss. Murray State ended 29-6 that season and Payne soon was making history as Murray State’s first NBA Lottery selection, going to Oklahoma City as the 14th overall pick. Ja Morant has since surpassed that by being picked second in 2019 in Memphis.
“We had great leadership that year,” Prohm said, noting players like Payne, forward Jonathan Farrell and senior guard T.J. Sapp. Former Racer greats Aubrey Reese and Jewaun Long were also graduate assistants for the ’15 team. “We always go back to the Cam Valpo story from his freshman year where he shot 24 balls (only hitting six shots, but still scoring 21 points) in his first game (a loss at Valparaiso, also now a Valley foe) and you’re wondering about him. Then, you remember our first game (of ’14-’15) at Evansville where he scored 35 and I’m telling our assistants, ‘We’re going to need a new point guard next year because he ain’t coming back (because his NBA stock was rising quickly).”
When Payne was finished in Murray, he had amassed 1.279 points and 394 assists, had been named an Associated Press All-American and had become the first sophomore and fourth OVC player to leave school early for the NBA Draft. He joined Lamont Sleets as the only Racer freshman to score 500 points in a freshman season.
However, Prohm said that he believes it is what Payne has done since his Murray State days that have caused Saturday to become necessary, especially when it comes to the path taken.
“You’re 19 years old and you’re out of the league,” the coach said of how Payne suffered a foot injury in his second season in OKC that led to a spiral as he bounced from team to team before going to China to resurrect his career. Then, a phone call from one of his former coaches in OKC — current Phoenix head man Monty Williams — changed everything in 2020.
“What are you going to do? Well, what he’s done is recommit to the game and he found his purpose again. Two years ago, he’s two wins away from an NBA championship (but the Suns blew a 2-0 finals series lead to Milwaukee) and he had a big role in that and now he’s probably the best backup point guard in the NBA.
“And he’s like his old self again, playing with a swagger.”
Payne is fighting the injury bug for the second time this season as the foot he broke in OKC in 2016 is giving him problems again. He had to miss several games wth a strained right foot from December into January, returned for two games, then aggravated the injury. He has remained out of the Suns lineup ever since.
Saturday’s game is set for 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.