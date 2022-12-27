MURRAY — Murray State’s men’s basketball team has not been home a whole lot this season, but when the Racers have played at the friendly confines of the CFSB Center, things have gone well.
So far, in fact, the Racers are undefeated at The Bank and one of those wins, an overtime thriller in its first-ever Missouri Valley Conference game — 70-67 over Illinois State — has helped them to first place in league play. Murray State (7-5 overall) stands 2-0 in league play, good enough for a three-way tie with Indiana State and Drake.
One game behind, in a tie for second, is Thursday night’s opponent for the Racers — Southern Illinois — and their meeting is the first ever as conference opponents — would seem to be the start of what will become one of the most heated rivalries in The Valley. That it has plenty riding on it, even though the season is very young, adds to the intensity.
And that leads into a subject Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm has been mentioning frequently since the preseason about life in The Valley.
“You have to win your home games,” Prohm has said as many times as he can.
That, though, is going to require a huge effort not only from his team on Thursday but it will also require quite an effort from the Racer Nation fan base, who will be without one of its biggest weapons — the students.
They are on a bit of a vacation with the ending of the fall semester a few weeks ago and, more than likely, will be few and far between not only on Thursday but for the next several Valley home games through at least mid-January.
In a recent appearance on the “Hey Coach” radio show, Prohm tried to prepare the fan base for this mission.
“You know, I didn’t even think about that (while getting ready for the Racers’ last home game, a 68-60 win over former Ohio Valley Conference arch rival Austin Peay), but you miss the students not being there. We need that environment from them,” Prohm said.
“But the students are not here and (SIU on Thursday) is a huge rivalry but it’s also a huge conference game for us. If you want to put yourself in position to win (The Valley regular-season title), and I’ve said it over and over, you’ve got to win your conference games, so we need a huge crowd right after the holidays,”
Racer Nation delivered without the students against Peay. More than 5,000 fans — on the night of the second annual Teddy Bear Toss, which resulted in more than 1,000 bears and stuffed animals being donated — were at The Bank to help the Racers go on a huge closing run in getting that win.
“If we can get five thousand like that, it would be good. Then, we need to start getting into that six or seven thousand area for the rest of the way, that’s where we need to be,” Prohm said.
The Racers resumed practicing on Monday after players left for the Christmas break after Wednesday’s loss at Middle Tennessee.
