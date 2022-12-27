Quincy Anderson vs. Peay

Murray State's Quincy Anderson (10) drives the ball against Austin Peay's Drew Calderon earlier this season in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Murray State’s men’s basketball team has not been home a whole lot this season, but when the Racers have played at the friendly confines of the CFSB Center, things have gone well.

So far, in fact, the Racers are undefeated at The Bank and one of those wins, an overtime thriller in its first-ever Missouri Valley Conference game — 70-67 over Illinois State — has helped them to first place in league play. Murray State (7-5 overall) stands 2-0 in league play, good enough for a three-way tie with Indiana State and Drake. 