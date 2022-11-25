MURRAY — After a perhaps better-than-expected showing in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, Murray State’s men’s basketball team faces a stiff road test on Saturday.
That is when the Racers (3-2) meet defending Southern Conference champion UT Chattanooga in a game set for at 6 p.m., tipoff at McKenzie Arena (formerly UTC Arena) in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This will be a rematch of last year’s contest in Murray in which the Racers, on their way to a 31-3 year and the second round of the NCAA Tournament, outlasted the Mocs, 87-76. Racer guard Tevin Brown had 33 points, while guard/forward Malachi Smith had 36 for the Mocs.
Smith has now transferred to No. 2 Gonzaga but UTC (2-2, heading into Wednesday’s meeting with Lipscomb) still has plenty of firepower and Racers Head Coach Steve Prohm said will be lying in wait for his team. In fact, he said he can almost count on it, based on UTC’s history.
“Of course, I went to high school about 20 minutes down the road (from the UTC campus in northwestern Georgia) and, when I was in college, they went to the Sweet 16 with (guard) Johnny Taylor and they’ve had some great, great teams there,” Prohm said. “Last year, that team almost beat Illinois in the NCAA Tournament, so this is a program with a great, great history. Down there, the Roundhouse (which the arena is known as locally) usually gets great support.
“We’ll have to play our best game we’ve played so far to put ourselves in position to win.”
UTC will come to Saturday’s game armed with an explosive lineup that is averaging about 84 points a game. Its top three scorers all average in double digits, led by forward Jake Stephens (17.5 ppg and 8.3 rebounds a contest), while guards Jamal Johnson (11.0 ppg) and Demetrius Davis (10.3 ppg and 5.0 rpg) provide backup. Two other players average more than eight points an outing.
The Mocs have proven they can shoot the ball too, making 52% of their attempts from the field and 41% from 3-point range.
However, the Racers have started well in their own right. After a bad start against a Saint Louis team that seems to have a big season ahead of it, the Racers have suddenly become a big story. With 12 new players and only two returners, it is obvious that team chemistry is being accomplished. The 2-1 mark in Conway showed that.
Belmont transfer JaCobi Wood has been a surprise at point guard and had a tournament-record 11 assists in Sunday’s blowout of Tulsa. Returning starter DJ Burns had 15 rebounds in that game, while Tennessee Tech transfer Kenny White Jr. showed that his 6-9 frame can be a problem for opponents, both inside and outside.
The Racers are limiting opponents to 36% from the field and only 26% from 3-point range. Murray State has also made significant improvement since the start of the season at the foul line, now hitting 73% from the stripe; Wood was sensational in this area in Conway, going 25-of-26 in the three games.
That has allowed the Racers to do something that is not easy. They now have made more free throws — 83 —than their opponents have attempted — 81.
“That’s where we need to be, especially on the road,” Prohm said. “We’ve got to dominate the paint, dominate the glass and dominate the free-throw line. (The improvements in so many areas) is what we wanted to see and it goes along with, ‘How good can we get from November to March?’ This team has a lot of upside with older players that have experience and the ability to score. Now, we just need to work on being a very good defensive team and an unselfish offensive team and just continue to grow and not plateau.”
Saturday’s game can be hard on FROGGY 103.7 and viewed on ESPN+.
