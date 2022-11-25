MURRAY — After a perhaps better-than-expected showing in the Myrtle Beach Invitational, Murray State’s men’s basketball team faces a stiff road test on Saturday.

That is when the Racers (3-2) meet defending Southern Conference champion UT Chattanooga in a game set for at 6 p.m., tipoff at McKenzie Arena (formerly UTC Arena) in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This will be a rematch of last year’s contest in Murray in which the Racers, on their way to a 31-3 year and the second round of the NCAA Tournament, outlasted the Mocs, 87-76. Racer guard Tevin Brown had 33 points, while guard/forward Malachi Smith had 36 for the Mocs. 