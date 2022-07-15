MURRAY — Thursday morning, the Missouri Valley Conference hosted a press meeting that gave the men’s basketball coaches of the newly-expanded conference a chance to get acquainted with, in many cases, the new faces from the media with which they will be dealing as their seasons approach.
While this may seem somewhat unusual —having a basketball discussion in the early part of summer — it does give rise to how important The Valley sees this sport. After all, its long and storied history is fraught with huge accomplishments, up to and including the fact that The Valley produced the man for whom its Player of the Year honor is named — Indiana State’s Larry Bird — and having had its members reach the Final Four.
So it was a proud Commissioner Jeff Jackson who led off Thursday’s discussion with much enthusiasm as he talked about The Valley for 2022-23 and how, while it lost one of those Final Four qualifiers — Loyola of Chicago — it had gained three powerful new pieces in Belmont, Illinois-Chicago and Murray State, who joined Belmont in leaving the Ohio Valley Conference.
One might think that joining a conference that, by many accounts, represents a rather large step up for Murray State could mean trying to change a few things. However, having been the Racers’ head coach before, Steve Prohm said Thursday that, it is his opinion, his program does not have to do that.
“There may be some adjustments as we go through this league, but I think what we really need to do is just be Murray State. We do that and we’ll be OK,” said Prohm. He returned to the Racer helm in March after he had been out of coaching after parting ways with Big 12 member Iowa Stat six year after ending his first head coaching stay in Murray. He began in 2006 as a member of Billy Kennedy’s staff and ended in 2015 after leading a Racer team that included current Phoenix Sun Cameron Payne to within one game of the National Invitational Tournament.
“We’ll find out and learn what kinds of adjustments we’ll need to make, but if we recruit the same way we’ve recruited since I was an assistant here — and we’ve had some pretty good teams here — I don’t think we need to change too much. Now, we may need to change some things on the financial end and things like that, but we’ll need to recruit the same way we’ve been doing and get the players that are going to be impactful people here and are going to continue representing this program the right way.”
On paper, Prohm seems correct. The “Racer Way’” of doing things, particularly in the past two decades, has been solid.
Kennedy took the Racers to the NCAA Tournament in 2010 and, not only beat Vanderbilt, but came dangerously close to beating a Butler team that would come within a rimmed-out half-court shot of shocking Duke in the title game.
Then, after being given the keys to the program, Prohm proceeded to take the Racers to the NCAAs in his first season and its third win in that event. Before heading to Iowa State and guiding the Cyclones to three NCAA appearances, two of which ended in the Sweet 16, Prohm would win more than 100 games in Murray.
That was followed by Prohm assistant Matt McMahon, now at Louisiana State because of the job he did in seven seasons with the Racers, where he guided them to the NCAAs three times and became the first coach in Racers history to win two games in that event.
However, even when he was having his success during his first go-around with the Racers, Prohm and his team were never known for resting on their collective laurels. He knows that absolutely cannot happen right now as the Racers, rocked by the Transfer Portal, have had to completely rebuild their roster and only have two players returning from McMahon’s last team, one that went 31-3 and became the first team in Ohio Valley Conference history to go undefeated in an 18-game season. They also added the OVC Tournament title to that collection.
Finding a way to bring a team together that is returning only two of its players (fan favorites DJ Burns, a starting forward, and reserve guard Rod Thomas) will require tons of hard work. Prohm said he is starting where he believes every great Murray State team begins.
“Right now, we’re building our foundation and getting them to understand our core values and the expectations and the standards that are here,” he said. “I think they’ve done a great job so far with their energy and their effort and their ability to do the right things this summer.
“It’s a work in progress and I think the biggest thing right now is to set our foundation to be a really good defensively and play with the toughness that Murray State teams have always played with.”
One thing Prohm said he believes has helped this mostly-new group has been its quick introduction to how summer life goes in Murray, Kentucky, and that includes participating as instructors at the various camps the Racer program hosts. This year, he said his new arrivals, both incoming freshmen and the many acquisitions from The Portal, experienced a trial by fire because there was no pre-camp orientation, due to how the schedule fell.
“When you come to Murray, obviously, you have the expectation to win championships and play in the postseason, but you’ve got to be well rounded and you have to do a great job with the youth here,” he said, giving his players high marks for how they have handled two youth camps so far, ahead of the final sessions at the end of the month. “A lot of those kids that come here, their parents are season ticket holders. Anytime these guys can be around our community and anytime they can be around our youth, it’s great and our guys have done a phenomenal job with it so far.”
Jackson, who came to Murray in January for a community celebration to recognize the Racers joining The Valley, then returned when Prohm was introduced as head coach in late March, said Thursday that Murray State’s presence enhances The Valley.
“In Murray State, we’re getting a program that has consistently been ranked in the top 25 and we all know the history and commitment they have to their basketball,” Jackson said when asked if The Valley could have asked for three stronger additions to the second-oldest conference in America to only the Big Ten. “We couldn’t be more pleased. We are extremely fortunate and our presidents and chancellors (who voted to extend invitations to the Racers, Belmont and UIC) did a fantastic job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.