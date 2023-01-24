Perry past Brauns

Murray State's Rob Perry beats Belmont's Evan Brauns to the glass for a layup last Tuesday night in Nashville. Perry seemed to regain his jump shot in Saturday's win over Indiana State in Murray and will be looking to use it tonight at Southern Illinois in Carbondale.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray Sttae Athletics

MURRAY — Murray State probably claimed its biggest men’s basketball win so far in its debut season in Missouri Conference play Saturday when it beat an Indiana State team that has led the league much of the season.

The 82-73 win at the CFSB Center gave the Racers an immediate injection of feel-good medicine after a disappointing showing last Tuesday at Valley co-leader Belmont. It also kept the Racers in the mix for The Valley’s regular-season championship chase as they improved to 6-4 and remained in a five-way tie for third place, only two games behind Belmont and Southern Illinois for the league lead.

