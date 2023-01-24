MURRAY — Murray State probably claimed its biggest men’s basketball win so far in its debut season in Missouri Conference play Saturday when it beat an Indiana State team that has led the league much of the season.
The 82-73 win at the CFSB Center gave the Racers an immediate injection of feel-good medicine after a disappointing showing last Tuesday at Valley co-leader Belmont. It also kept the Racers in the mix for The Valley’s regular-season championship chase as they improved to 6-4 and remained in a five-way tie for third place, only two games behind Belmont and Southern Illinois for the league lead.
Speaking of which, the Racers have a huge opportunity in front of them tonight when they head to Carbondale, Illinois to face an SIU team that emerged with a hard-fought win late last month in Murray. Tipoff is set for 7 at the Banterra Center (formerly SIU Arena) and this gives the Racers another chance to get a signature road win as they are 2-3 with both wins coming against teams near the bottom of the standings.
“We just need to play well on the road,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, whose team appeared headed toward that signature road win in the opening 12 minutes last Tuesday at Nashville, having held explosive Belmont to a mere 11 points in building a 10-point lead. Then, the Bruins awoke and it was their game the rest of the way in an 80-65 win.
“I just want us to play well and see where that puts us. We know we’ve got to have our best game (tonight) but if you’re going to compete at the top of this league, you have to do something people don’t expect you to do, and that’s winning on the road in a tough, tough environment which we’ll see (tonight).”
Nothing has changed with the Salukis (16-5, 8-2) since the December meeting in which they emerged from a typical Valley fist fight with a 63-57 win in Murray. Marcus Domask is still himself as the 6’6” forward is the leading scorer on the team at 16.6 ppg. He had 20 points against Murray State, several of which came on very tough shots in the second half.
Guard Lance Jones — a team-high 21 points in the win at Murray — is also still scoring well at 13.9 ppg.
However, Prohm has one unused card in his deck for this game in the form of point guard Brian Moore Jr., who missed the SIU game with an illness and may be playing as well as anyone on the team. He has become a weapon for the Racers as his 21-point effort against Illinois-Chicago and solid 19-point showing against Indiana State indicate.
“It’s been amazing. I almost shed a tear the other day thinking about it (during a phone call with his family) because I’m finally getting to the (NCAA) D1 level and showing what I can do,” Moore said. “I really want to get this one (at Carbondale) for my guys, because I wasn’t here with them the first time.”
SIU already knows about the dangers posed by Murray State guard Rob Perry, as he had 26 points in the loss to the Salukis. Saturday, he showed that he may be regaining his earlier form as he scored 18 points, several of which came on tough 14-to-16-foot jumpers in the final stretch of the second half to help the Racers maintain control against the dangerous Sycamores.
The Racers have also been dealing with an off-court distraction since the win over UIC last weekend. A day later, guard/forward Kenny White Jr. was involved in a reported traffic stop that resulted in several charges, some related to illegal drugs. White did not play at Belmont but was on the bench with the team for Saturday’s win.
Prohm did not update White’s status after the win over Indiana State, referring to a university statement that essentially said that it is “aware of the situation involving a men’s basketball student-athlete.” However, he did not evade the matter altogether, saying that White is still receiving support.
“I am there for Kenny,” Prohm said. “The one thing we talk about with these guys that it’s our goal to make them better husbands and fathers and men when they leave here. If we can do that, then we’re doing a really good job. Right now, we’re really trying to help Kenny build his foundation. Obviously, he made a major, major mistake but, hopefully, he can use this as a learning tool.
“I want to be there for him, but obviously there are things he has to do to be part of this program and there’s a way he’s got to handle himself.
“They’re not going to be perfect. I’ve had a lot of different situations at all different places with different kids; this isn’t the worst and this isn’t the easiest one to deal with, so it’s part of it when you’re dealing with 18 to 21-year-old kids. I want to be that father figure for him and want to be able to guide him and love on him and tell him we’re here for him but, between that, he’s got to make changes and he understands that.”
White had scored 11 points against UIC before the traffic stop in Livingston County. He had 18 in Murray State’s upset early in the season of Southeastern Conference representative Texas A&M at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, South Carolina.
Tonight’s game can be heard on FROGGY 103.7 with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and former Murray State assistant coach Kenny Roth on the call. The game can also be viewed ESPN+.
