MURRAY — From the time Quincy Anderson began preseason practices, the Murray State Head Coach has referred to the guard as a “Murray guy.”
Prohm knows the characteristics of a “Murray guy.” He was the head coach of a 2012 Racer squad that was full of them. These were players that not only did the most obvious things — score, block shots, grab rebounds, etc. — but that also did the not-so-obvious, like ripping the ball away from an opponent to prevent a held-ball call, diving for loose balls, setting screens, taking charges.
That team was 31-2 and won a game in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 6 seed, meaning, for the first time in school history, the Racers were the higher seed. Yes, that was a team full of “Murray” guys.
Now, several years later, Prohm sees the same characteristics in Anderson, who has provided many “Murray guy” moments in his first season after transferring from Minnesota State. And the fans are responding, going so far as to salute him with something that sounds like “Boo” but is really “Q!”
“It’s cool,” said Anderson, who is playing some of his best ball of the season as tonight’s opener in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament approaches in St. Louis. Anderson has scored 15 points in his reserve role from the bench in three of the Racers’ last four games. In that other game, he still found double digits with 10 points.
“I love Racer Nation and I’ve learned to call this my family and call Murray home and I try to make sure I play for my family and my home. Every time I come out on the floor, I can see the passion Racer Nation has for basketball and it’s easy to come out here and play with energy, because you have that fan base.”
Anderson’s latest “Murray man” moment came Sunday against the team the Racers will face tonight, Valparaiso. Listed at 6’4”, 205 pounds, he planted himself in the lane in front of Valpo’s 6’9”, 235-pound forward Ben Krikke and took a charge on a player who has a chance to earn All-Valley honors this week.
Lately, Anderson’s scoring has increased because he is taking the ball to the basket and finding ways to score despite being outsized down low. He also is starting to find the range on 3-pointers and hit a big one in the Racers’ 77-76 overtime win on Sunday.
“He’s a guy who, when the floor is spread, can put pressure on the rim. He’s made some timely threes for us this season,” Prohm said few weeks ago after a home win over Evansville in which Anderson had a steal and layup that helped send Murray State to halftime with a lead, after it had struggled mightily on offense in the first half.
“But I’m happy for him because he’s an everyday guy. He’s a Murray guy and he’s got to continue to grow for us.”
Anderson’s signature moment of this season, though, came in December. That is when he made his first major impression on Racer Nation when he got the ball after teammate Rob Perry had tipped it his way and launched a jumper from about five steps beyond the 3-point line against Murray State’s former bitter Ohio Valley Conference rival Austin Peay at The Bank.
As the buzzer sounded, the ball swished through net, giving the Racers a 65-60 lead with 1:01 left in the game. That ended a flurry in which Anderson scored on a driving layup and hit two free throws after another drive to the paint to help take the lead from the Governors in the final four minutes.
That night, Anderson’s post-game comments, well, they sounded like a “Murray guy.”
“I’m here to be part of big moments and to try to carry on the Murray State tradition,” said Anderson, who had 16 points.”I think that’s something I strive for but, at the same time, this is new for me too. Just playing here, I’m grateful to have guys that trust me and a coaching staff that trusts me every time I’m on the floor.”
