LOUISVILLE — Benton native and Murray State Hall of Famer Patrick Newcomb used patience and perseverance to claim the 103rd Kentucky Open Championship Thursday at Persimmon Ridge Golf Club.
Newcomb entered the final round of the three-day event trailing by five shots, but his steady play not only allowed him to cut into the lead, but actually pull away from the competition down the stretch. Newcomb’s final-round score of 68 was enough to allow him to enjoy a comfortable three-shot margin of victory in claiming his first Kentucky Open title as a professional player.
Newcomb finished 10-under par for the event as he was able to recover from a rough second day of play. He had entered Wednesday tied for the lead, but Kyle Wilshire, who is originally from nearby Georgetown and played collegiately and Central Florida, developed a hot hand. Wilshire set the pace Wednesday with a 66, a shot better than his opening-round score on Tuesday, which was capped by a hole-in-one on his final shot of the day. That allowed Wilshire to enter Thursday in charge of a five-shot edge on Newcomb.
However, while Newcomb displayed poise in the final round, Wilshire became shaky and, by the time he and Newcomb finished the fifth hole, they were tied for the lead. Newcomb played those holes at 1-under par, while Wilshire struggled at 4-over. Wilshire would finish the tournament at 5-under as he fired a 78 in the final round.
That meant that Newcomb had to fight for the overall title with a pair of amateur players.
Jansen Preston, a Lexington native who currently plays collegiately at Vanderbilt, entered Thursday with twin 68s that left him two shots ahead of Newcomb and one shot behind Wilshire. However, Preston faded to a 75 in the final round. That cost him the amateur title.
Matthew Troutman, who won the state high school boys title for the Christian Academy of Louisville last year and is preparing to join the powerful program at Oklahoma in August, came from behind to win that side of the event with a final-round 69.
Troutman was in striking range for the overall title and was only down two shots as Newcomb played the 18th hole with Troutman already in the clubhouse. However, Newcomb finished in style by birdying the final hole to stretch the lead to three shots.
Newcomb was coming off an impressive showing a few weeks ago in the Memorial Health Championship at Springfield, Missouri, as he finished fourth after entering the final round tied for the lead. He has now won four times in his pro career since concluding an outstanding career at Murray State.
In 2017, he won the Cape Breton Open in Nova Scotia, part of PGA Tour Latinoamerica. In 2021, he won his second event on that tour in the Bupa Championship in Tulum, Mexico. Earlier this year, he won the APGA Tour at Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South in California.
At Murray State, Newcomb won eight tournaments and took the 2013 Ohio Valley Conference individual crown. He was named OVC Golfer of the Year in 2012 and 2013, having finished second in the OVC tourney in 2012. Older brother Nick, also a Murray State Hall of Famer, won the OVC title twice — 2008 and ’10. Both were inducted to the Murray State Hall of Fame in 2020.
Patrick’s best finish until Thursday in the Kentucky Open was sixth in both 2020 and last year. He tied for the amateur title in 2011, also at Persimmon Ridge. He claimed a first-place prize of $13,000 for winning the Kentucky Open, whose list of past winners includes some rather big names in the game of golf.
Jodie Mudd, a Louisville native, was a common name on PGA leaderboards in the 1980s and ‘90s, winning six times, and won this event twice as an amateur (1979-80). Steve Flesch, a Covington Catholic alum, won the Kentucky Open twice (1991 and ’93) and claimed 10 PGA Tour wins and, like Mudd, was prominent near the top of tourney leaderboards throughout his career.
However, perhaps the most decorated player to win the Kentucky Open is Campbellsville’s J.B. Holmes, whose reputation on The Tour became large enough to put him in position to represent his country in one of golf’s most well-known events — the Ryder Cup. He helped bring the Cup to the United States in 2008 with a singles match win at Valhalla in Louisville. That U.S. team also featured Paducah native Kenny Perry. Holmes won the Kentucky Open twice, both as an amateur, in 2003 and ’04.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.