Newcomb

Former Murray State golfing star Patrick Newcomb follows his ball after launching it with an iron. Thursday, he came from five shots down to win his first Kentucky Open title as a professional player. 

 Murray State Athletics photo

LOUISVILLE — Benton native and Murray State Hall of Famer Patrick Newcomb used patience and perseverance to claim the 103rd Kentucky Open Championship Thursday at Persimmon Ridge Golf Club.

Newcomb entered the final round of the three-day event trailing by five shots, but his steady play not only allowed him to cut into the lead, but actually pull away from the competition down the stretch. Newcomb’s final-round score of 68 was enough to allow him to enjoy a comfortable three-shot margin of victory in claiming his first Kentucky Open title as a professional player.