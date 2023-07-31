MURRAY — Friday afternoon, Murray State Athletics announced something that has not happened in a quarter-century.
There will be a basketball game inside Racer Arena/Cutchin Fieldhouse during the upcoming season. The more modern and larger CFSB Center will receive a one-game rest as the smaller, much more rustic former home of Racer basketball, which now is home to Murray State’s volleyball program, returns to its former glory.
The opponent is not yet known, but a men’s exhibition game will be played on Nov. 1, according to Racer Athletics.
“It closed (to basketball) in 1998 and I didn’t get here until the spring of 2006 (as an assistant under Head Coach Billy Kennedy), but people talk about it all the time here,” said current Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm Saturday of how he has never had the chance to coach, either as an assistant or the head man, in a game at Racer Arena. “You’ve seen the videos, you’ve seen the pictures. In fact, back when our office was inside Stewart Stadium, there was a huge picture of Racer Arena fully packed from one of its great moments that we all would see.
“But everybody talks about the crowd, the noise level, how hard it was (for visiting teams) to win in there and how (Murray State) coaches loved coaching in there just because it gave you such a great home-court advantage. I know the fans used to have a ball in there. It’ll be fun.”
Murray State teams had a ton of fun inside this historic venue, beginning in 1954 when it was known by its original name, the Murray State Sports Arena, Murray State Athletics said. Known then as the “Thoroughbreds,” those teams began a 44-year stretch in which Murray State would win 503 games and 16 of its 28 Ohio Valley Conference regular season championships.
The final game for Murray State before moving to the more spacious and modern CFSB Center (formerly known as the Regional Special Events Center) was a win over OVC rival Tennessee State, marking the Racers’ 30th straight win at Racer Arena. That streak would reach 47 wins at the new venue.
However, Racer Arena’s finest moment may have come in the 1970-71 season when Head Coach Cal Luther’s team stunned a Western Kentucky team that was ranked fourth in the nation at the time, 73-71, in what many believe is the single greatest win in program history. That was the same Hilltoppers team that would smash college basketball blueblood Kentucky later that season in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight and advance to the Final Four. Murray State Hall of Famer Les Taylor’s basket with less than 1:30 left put the Racers ahead to stay.
Reserve seven-foot center Will Luter blocked a short shot from Western All-American center Jim McDaniels, who also was a seven-footer, in the final seconds. Longtime Murray State fan Lindy Suiter, who was 13 or 14 at the time, said the celebration that followed could not be matched.
“To this day, that is the loudest roar I’ve heard anywhere. Boy! What I would give to go back to that!” he said in an interview for a 2022 piece.
Now, Suiter and others will have that chance.
“It has been a quarter century since we were able to celebrate Murray State Men’s Basketball inside Racer Arena, and we are excited to give every generation of Racer fans an opportunity to relive the memories that they created in this historic venue,” Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said in a statement. “We cannot thank David Taylor and his company, DTC Murray, enough for their generous support in helping make this game become a reality. November cannot get here soon enough, and we are thrilled to be returning to an arena that has meant so much to so many.”
Racer Athletics said that season ticket holders and members of The Winner’s Circle student section will have the first opportunity to purchase game tickets next Monday, Aug. 7, through Account Manager. Season ticket holders will be able to purchase up to four tickets during the exclusive pre-sale, while students will be able to purchase one. Tickets for the general public will go on sale next Thursday, Aug. 10.
Former Racer Head Coach Scott Edgar was in Murray this past weekend for the annual Racer Hoopalooza reunion and he talked about his time coaching in Racer Arena. He did not have to say a lot.
“We did OK over there,” Edgar said, rather matter-of-factly, going on to needle current Missouri Valley Conference Commissioner Jeff Jackson — who was an assistant for such programs as Colorado State and Stanford — for those teams deciding to “dodge” Murray State during his tenure. “Yeah, when he coached, his teams wouldn’t come to Racer Arena and it’s real funny. Back then, we would try to target schools that were well away from us because we felt that the farther away they were, the less they’d know about the mystique and the magic (of both the program … and its tough home court).”
Two of Edgar’s best players from those years mentioned the place that served as their home court after arriving for Hoopalooza on Friday afternoon. First, Racer Hall of Fame center Popeye Jones talked about how one of the first two places he visited Friday was the old facility near the corner of North 14th and Payne streets, cozied up to the south end of Cutchin Field. Jones, who became Murray State’s third NBA world champion in June as a member of the Denver coaching staff, said that is always his first place to visit, the next being the home of longtime fans Bobby and Shirley Martin, who took a sort of parental role, much in the same manner other families have done for players over the years.
“Yeah, I know it’s gone to volleyball, but I went over there and walked around the top of it, then went down and walked around the court. Man! It still has the same mystique,” Jones said.
Fellow Hall of Famer Marcus Brown, the school’s all-time leading scorer who has returned to his alma mater as an assistant, fondly recalled days and nights of helping produce the jet-engine-like roars for which Racer Arena was known with steals and dunks, 3-pointers and circus layups.
“Racer Arena! Man! It was just phenomenal,” Brown said, almost wistfully. “It was just one of the best venues in college basketball. It had 5,000, probably more like 6,000, I’ll tell you this ... the fire marshal had a hard job on the night of a game.”
