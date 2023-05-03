MURRAY — The Murray State Student-Athlete Advisory hosted the department’s annual student-athlete banquet as the 2023 Dunker Awards, Monday.
Director of Athletics Nico Yantko opened the evening by recognizing the performances of each program on their Missouri Valley Conference campaign.
A big part of the evening was recognizing the student-athletes and contributors to the athletics department.
The 2023 Dunker Awards Winners
Single Performance Award - Meghan Fletcher
Racer Heart Award - Nathan Quinn
Male Newcomer of the Year - Hayden Wynja
Female Newcomer of the Year - Paola Paravati
Coaching Staff of the Year - Softball
Male Athlete of the Year - Jorge Ruiz
Female Athlete of the Year - Katelyn Young
Female Athlete of the Year - Rachel Hagans
Female Athlete of the Year - Hannah James
Male Racer of the Year - Rod Thomas
Female Racer of the Year - Jordan Childress
Female Racer of the Year - Macey Turley
Investor of the Year - Regent Leon Owens
Lifetime Achievement Award - Dr. Don Robertson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.