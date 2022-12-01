MURRAY — For the 33rd consecutive year, the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament will be held in St. Louis (March 2-5) when the league crowns its 2023 champion. All 12 MVC teams converge in the Enterprise Center and the Murray State Racers and Racer Nation will be a part of it for the first time.

From now through Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, Racer fans get a discounted price of $155 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased through the Murray State ticket office at the CFSB Center, by calling (270) 809-3000 or online.

Tags

Recommended for you