MURRAY — For the 33rd consecutive year, the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament will be held in St. Louis (March 2-5) when the league crowns its 2023 champion. All 12 MVC teams converge in the Enterprise Center and the Murray State Racers and Racer Nation will be a part of it for the first time.
From now through Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, Racer fans get a discounted price of $155 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased through the Murray State ticket office at the CFSB Center, by calling (270) 809-3000 or online.
The Marriott St. Louis Grand is the official hotel of the Murray State Racers for Arch Madness. Located at 800 Washington Ave, it is about a mile from the Enterprise Center. The Marriott St. Louis Grand will be the hub of activity for the Murray State team, staff, spirit groups and fans. Room reservations can be made online through Feb. 8, 2023.
State Farm Missouri Valley Tournament Schedule
Game 1 Noon Seed 8 vs. Seed 9 on MVCTV
Game 2 2:30 p.m. 4 vs. 5 , MVCTV
Game 3 6 p.m. 7 vs 10, MVCTV
Game 4 8:30 p.m. 6 vs. 11, MVCTV
Game 5 Noon Seed 1 vs. Game 1 winner, MVCTV
Game 6 230 p.m., Seed 4 vs. G2 winner, MVCTV
Game 7 6 p.m., Seed 2 vs. G3 winner, MVCTV
Game 8 830 p.m., Seed 3 vs G4 winner, MVCTV
Game 9 230 p.n., G5 winner vs G6 winner, CBS Sports Network
Game 10 5 p.m., G7 winner vs G8 winner, CBSSN
Championship: 1p.m., Semifinal Winners, CBS national broadcast
