MURRAY — Murray State Athletics reminds Racer Nation of the many venues available for rent for a wide array of events in the 2021-22 school year. For your next event or gathering, make sure to take a look at the offerings from the MSU Athletics Operations Team.
“We are very excited to be hosting events again in our facilities,” said Brock Rydecki, Assistant AD for Operations. “We’ve been able to add to our available options and provide a better experience through recent renovations. Our aim is to continue to enhance the driveway-to-driveway experience for all of our guests and provide the community with multiple options for event spaces. Historically we have averaged 250-350 event days annually and we have surpassed half of those days in recent bookings.”
Here are the options of spaces:
The Murray Room
A home to numerous events year-round, the Murray Room is an elegant venue within the CFSB Center and a staple meeting place in our community. The Murray Room accommodates up to 250 guests. It’s a space that can handle a large crowd, but also project an intimate atmosphere if needed. Banquets, speaking engagements, receptions and corporate functions will have a great feel in the Murray Room and leave a lasting positive impression on your guests.
Features include
• LED dimmable lighting
• 4K resolution projector
• 4 – 55” 4K TV’s
• Acoustic speakers and sound system
• Private bathrooms
• Private kitchen area for food preparation
• Available parking at facility
Burton Family Hall of Champions
Located between the front doors of the CFSB Center and the Gene W. Ray Center, the Burton Family Hall of Champions is home to the MSU Athletics Hall of Fame and the place where the story of the Racers is told. With more than 2,300 square feet of Racer history representing all of our programs, the Burton Family Hall of Champions is an intimate space perfect for staff meetings and corporate retreats! Guests will enjoy exploring the touch screens that have historic videos, photos and information on past championship teams and Racer sports legends. There are more than 200 pieces of Murray State athletics memorabilia on display.
The President’s Suite
The President’s Suite is a private area in the CFSB Center that can accommodate up to 40 guests. Overlooking the arena from the third floor of the CFSB Center, this 1,000 square foot room is commonly used for small conferences and family events or parties. The space can also be used in conjunction with arena events.
Features include
• 55” 4K TV
• Private elevator access
• Private bathrooms
• Private kitchen area for food preparation
Dennis Jackson Racer Room
The 2,500 square foot Dennis Jackson Racer Room is a first-class space inside Roy Stewart Stadium that is capable of hosting up to 200 guests. It’s a perfect space for birthday parties, wedding receptions, speaking engagements, company meetings, banquets and much more. This room is full of Racer pride with unique decorations and sport representation of current gear.
Features include
• LED dimmable lighting
• Acoustic speakers and sound system
• HD projector and retractable screen
• Private bathrooms
• Elevator access
• Available parking near Roy Stewart Stadium
Murray State Athletics also has additional ability to host an event at any of its athletic facilities for games, contests, camps and tournaments. If additional equipment or staffing is needed, that can also be provided by MSU Athletics. The department has numerous other equipment available for use including staging, auxiliary sound systems, pipe/drape, video board ads, event labor, building trades and Racer Dining by Sodexo.
To book an event, fill out the request form at GoRacers.com/Rentals.
Have a question about scheduling an event? Contact 270-809-3369 or msu.gameday@murraystate.edu.
