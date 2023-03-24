MURRAY —Murray State Athletics and Hickory Woods Senior Living Community in Murray, Kentucky have announced an exciting partnership that makes Hickory Woods the official senior living partner of Racer Athletics.

“We are excited to further expand our relationship with Hickory Woods Senior Living Community as an official partner,” Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “The people that call Hickory Woods home are some of the most loyal Racer fans and we cannot wait to continue to share our love of Murray State Athletics with them on a daily basis.”