MURRAY —Murray State Athletics and Hickory Woods Senior Living Community in Murray, Kentucky have announced an exciting partnership that makes Hickory Woods the official senior living partner of Racer Athletics.
“We are excited to further expand our relationship with Hickory Woods Senior Living Community as an official partner,” Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “The people that call Hickory Woods home are some of the most loyal Racer fans and we cannot wait to continue to share our love of Murray State Athletics with them on a daily basis.”
Hickory Woods Executive Director Annita Peeler, Activity Director, Jenise Howard, Assistant Activity Director, Mitzi Parrish-Sebben, and Communications Manager, Sherry Coss, were on hand recently to officially sign on with Murray State Athletics.
“We are so excited to be the official senior living partner with Murray State Athletics,” said Peeler, the only director Hickory Woods has had since the facility opened in 1998. “We have supported Murray State Athletics for years so this is a perfect union. We look forward to being a part of Racer Nation!”
The staff at Hickory Woods Senior Living has been committed to loving their residents and providing the best care and services to them for 25 years. Hickory Woods is a one-story senior community with a variety of suites designed to allow residents to live the fullest life possible. For more information, call (270) 759-8700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.