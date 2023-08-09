MURRAY — Murray State Athletics and Window World of Paducah have announced an exciting partnership that makes Window World the Exclusive Exterior Home Remodeling Company partner of Racer Athletics.
“We are excited to welcome Window World on board as an exclusive partner,” Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “Paducah is such a major market for our department and the university, and we are thrilled to continue to build strong relationships there. We cannot thank Window World enough for their support as we head into this new athletics year.”
“Window World is excited to be the Exclusive Exterior Home Remodeler of Murray State Racer Athletics”, said owner Mike Troutt. “We have been the number one home improvement location in western Kentucky for the last 17 years and Racer Athletics has been the number one athletic program in western Kentucky for almost 100 years. It makes sense for two organizations so dedicated to the success of their students, customers, and communities to come together in this partnership. We are honored and humbled to pair with such a wonderful program and we look forward to all the great things we can accomplish together.”
Headquartered in Paducah, KY, Window World of Paducah is one of over 200 locations of Window World, Inc. Owned and operated by Mike Troutt, Window World of Paducah serves many counties in Kentucky and Illinois including Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, and more.
