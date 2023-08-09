Window World

Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko, left, is pictured with Window World owner Mike Troutt, center, and Jessica Waggoner, Window World sales/business development manager.

 Murray State Athletics photo

MURRAY — Murray State Athletics and Window World of Paducah have announced an exciting partnership that makes Window World the Exclusive Exterior Home Remodeling Company partner of Racer Athletics.

“We are excited to welcome Window World on board as an exclusive partner,” Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “Paducah is such a major market for our department and the university, and we are thrilled to continue to build strong relationships there. We cannot thank Window World enough for their support as we head into this new athletics year.”

Tags

Recommended for you